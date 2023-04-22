Competition offers students, apprentices a chance to show off their skills

Secondary and post-secondary students put their practical skills to the test in a competition for a variety of trades and technology proficiencies held in Whitehorse on April 20.
The territorial skills competition was put on by Skills Canada, a national organization focused on promoting careers in trades and technologies to youth. It received backing from the territorial government’s department of Education and the federal government.
Yukon University’s Ayamdigut campus in Whitehorse was the site of the competitions with much of the campus’ trades wing as well as its gym in use.
The April 20 event saw competitors show what they could do in fields including welding, carpentry, electrical, heavy equipment technology, hairstyling, aesthetics, mechanical engineering computer aided design, mobile robotics, and outdoor power and recreation equipment. An earlier April 15 competition saw sheet metal work, baking and cooking competitions held in Whitehorse.
Some of the competitors will get an opportunity to represent the Yukon at the National Skills Competition scheduled for late May in Winnipeg.
