Company allegedly violates water licence at Minto mine boat launch

A look down at the east barge landing at the Minto mine site. (Department of Energy, Mines and Resources/Inspection report)

A formal warning has been issued regarding the alleged illegal operation of a backhoe at the boat launch near the North Klondike Highway that’s used to access Minto mine.

A statement from a spokesperson for the Yukon’s mines department said that, on Oct. 31, natural resource officers investigated concerns about work being done at Minto Landing to support the shipment of copper concentrate from Minto mine.

Details of the incident have been forwarded to the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans for potential follow up.

The inspection report refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. in its capacity as court-appointed receiver for Minto Metals Corp.

“To be clear, at the time of inspection, no heavy equipment was observed working on the barge landings or in the wetted perimeter of the Yukon River but signs of recent work was visible,” reads the inspection report.

The inspector confirmed that work to level the barge landing had recently occurred. JDS Mining allegedly hired a contractor to operate an excavator to dredge rock from the bed of the Yukon River on Aug. 17. The inspector has “reasonable means to conclude that potential violations of the water licence may have occurred” on or around that date involving barge maintenance and dredging.

Dredging in the Yukon River in the month of August was not authorized, per the inspection report. Dredging can only occur between June 1 and July 15 each year. It requires mitigating and monitoring environmental effects, which was apparently not done in this case.

The Yukon Water Board was not notified of the work.

The responsibility ultimately falls on PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. to ensure that those conducting activities that the licence authorizes do so in accordance with the licence conditions, per the inspection report.

Minto Metals Corp. suddenly left Minto mine and its board resigned in mid-May. The Yukon government quickly contracted JDS Mining, which already had a presence on the site as a contractor hired by the operator, to deal with water management at the site. That contract ended in late July. After the contract ended, Boreal Engineering Ltd. was brought on board as the overall site operator until the end of May 2024.

A court order appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as the receiver of all copper concentrates procured by Minto Metals Corp. that have not been sold, authorizes and directs PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. to sell the unsold concentrates to Sumitomo Canada Limited, requires PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. to hold the proceeds from the sale in the post-receivership account and gives permission to Sumitomo Canada Ltd. to remove any copper concentrates it owns from the mine site.

A report to the court indicates that the concentrate is typically loaded onto a truck and transported to either the ports of Skagway, Alaska (which is not currently an option) or Stewart, British Columbia then shipped to the end of market. JDS Mining has been contracted by Sumitomo Canada Ltd. to coordinate the transportation of the concentrate from the Minto mine to the Port of Stewart to eventually make its way to Sumitomo Canada Ltd. in Japan.

“The Government of Yukon is currently ensuring environmental protection at the site continues while planning and advancing reclamation activities. We’re working with PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., the court-appointed receiver that is responsible for the sales process of trying to find a suitable new owner for the site,” reads the statement from the mines department.

Per the inspection report, any further water licence violations regarding operating and maintaining the barge landing will result in further enforcement action.

On Oct. 25, Yukon NDP Leader Kate White referred to an inspection report during the question period.

“Does the minister believe that water licence violations are consistent with the environmental protections that he promised Yukoners at the Minto site?” she asked.

Energy, Mines and Resources Minister John Streicker had just given an update on the Minto mine the day prior, although he failed to mention the inspection at Minto Landing.

“There are companies from time to time throughout the Yukon that do make mistakes, and that’s why we have compliance monitoring and inspections,” he responded.

“We work to hold all companies to account to make sure that we protect our environment. I will stand up and reiterate that I believe that the work at Minto has been going very well, and I would like to thank the crews who have been doing that work to protect our environment.”

White pressed the minister on the mistake happening in a salmon-bearing river during the salmon run when it is important that sediment isn’t going into the river. She highlighted the collapse of the salmon run and its negative impact on cultural practices, ways of life and ecosystems. She wondered how management of the mine can be considered successful given this violation.

Streicker said he has been “agonizing” over this file.

“I hope that I am not patting myself on the back,” he said.

“Will there be mistakes that are made? Yes. Will we correct them? Yes. What I think the test is, is how quickly we can correct those mistakes and how quickly we can limit them.”

