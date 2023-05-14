Commuters can begin using Robert Service Way at 7 a.m. on May 15

An excavator is seen working on the escarpment overlooking the closed portion of Robert Service Way on May 9. The road will reopen with temporary hours on May 15. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Robert Service Way will indeed reopen to temporary hours at 7 a.m. on May 15.

The City of Whitehorse confirmed on May 14 the road would reopen May 15 to traffic every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. when geotechnical staff can more easily monitor the escarpment for changes.

The road has been closed between Fourth Avenue and the Robert Service Campground since April 8 due to a landslide with tension cracks observed in the escarpment in the area since then. Recent mitigation work saw the city use an excavator to remove material from areas of concern to make it safer for motorists with a goal of reopening the road.

Area trails have been and will remain closed, though the Rotary Bridge can be used for active transportation to get downtown through Riverdale.

In the May 14 announcement, the city noted travellers are asked to drive to conditions and monitor the city’s social media accounts for the latest information.

Changes that were made to transit will remain in place to limit the impact on bus routes and transit users.

“The city’s geotechnical engineers will continue to monitor the escarpment along Robert Service Way to ensure the safety of motorists but road users are reminded to plan for delays in the event conditions change,” officials said.

