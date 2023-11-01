Climate impacts, affordability feature in Yukon legislature debate as feds drop tax on home heating oil

Dropped tax amounts to more than 17 cents per litre of oil. Does not affect other fuels

The federal government pledge to stop collecting carbon tax on home heating oil, but not any other forms of fossil fuel, is being met with dissatisfaction by the Yukon government and its opposition.

On Oct. 26, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a three-year pause on the collection of the carbon tax on deliveries of light fuel oil for home heating, effective through March 31, 2027. The oil is presently taxed at 17.38 cents per litre in the Yukon.

Both in the legislature and when speaking with the News, Yukon Finance Minister Sandy Silver says it’s important to stand firm on measures aiming to reduce pollution but also criticized the lack of consistency the federal policy shows.

While Silver says the Yukon government has consistently argued for certain specific exemptions and reductions to the tax in instances where there is no alternative to fossil fuel use, he maintained it is important to stand by policies that put a price on pollution. For Silver, the new exemption from the feds is concerning because it bucks the trend of putting a price on emissions but returning rebates in excess of what was paid by fossil fuel users who used less than the average.

“This announcement has a profound lack of understanding of the realities of living in rural and northern communities outside of the Maritimes, full stop,” Silver said of the taxation freeze on the heating oil.

“We want to know, and this is the question that we’re asking Ottawa already: Well, what’s next?”

The answer to Silver’s question about the future may have arrived. In Ottawa, the federal government seems adamant that the carbon tax exemption will not be extended to other classes of fuel. Trudeau and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson both said there would be “absolutely” no more suspensions or carve-outs of carbon taxation. Commentary from across the country suggested that the federal Liberals’ move would primarily assist Atlantic Canada, a Liberal stronghold, because it does not exempt home heating fuels more commonly used in other parts of the country from taxation.

The Yukon Party is arguing that it would be simpler to drop carbon pricing in the North entirely and wants the governing party to pressure the federal government to make it happen.

“The territorial Liberals are now the only government in Canada that is continuing to support a carbon tax on home heating oil,” said Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon.

“The federal Liberals have shown that carve-outs and exemptions on the carbon tax are now possible — but only if they are put under pressure. Now is the time for northern leaders to seek a permanent carbon tax exemption for the North, so Yukoners are not punished financially for simply living North of 60.”

The Yukon Party has been a consistent opponent of carbon pricing since it was introduced in 2018. Speaking to reporters after the question period on Oct. 31, Lake Laberge MLA and opposition finance critic Brad Cathers questioned the effectiveness of carbon pricing as a pollution-reduction strategy and said it further pressures the pocket books of Yukoners. He suggested that the federal government backing down on the heating oil carbon tax acknowledges that Canadians face “energy poverty.”

Leader Kate White of the Yukon NDP suggested that affordability concerns could be better alleviated by a freeze on the GST on home heating fuels rather than carbon pricing. White added that the back down from the tax on heating oil is a statement by the federal government that their climate change policies are flexible and open to lobbying. She suggests that loud lobbying came from the fossil fuel industry in this instance.

Silver and White both mentioned that there is no guarantee that companies that sell the heating oil will pass the savings of the frozen tax on to their customers.

For now, carbon pricing is still placed on most fossil fuels sold in the Yukon and rebates will still go out to Yukoners. Because less tax will be collected, less rebates will go out with Silver putting the dollar figure at roughly $6 million. The exact impact on rebates to individual Yukoners and businesses is yet to be calculated. Silver said the commitment remains that the rebates will exceed what businesses or individuals pay into the carbon tax on average, therefore incentivizing people to use less fuel.

The Yukon Finance minister maintained that a surplus in the carbon rebate fund which the Yukon Party highlighted is there because businesses have to apply for rebates. Silver said the territorial government is working to get businesses to apply and he expects the surplus to reduce.

