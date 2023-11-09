City of Whitehorse will consider snow and ice clearing for better accessibility

Whitehorse city council will consider action prioritizing accessible parking stalls and ramps in its snow and ice clearing policy.

A notice of motion asking for changes to the policy was tabled at the city’s Nov.6 committee of the whole meeting following an appearance from a concerned citizen.

Ramesh Ferris, who identified himself as a citizen with a disability seeking to raise concerns about the policy, spoke at the meeting.

Ferris told council he wants all downtown accessible parking spots and ramps that the city is responsible for designated “priority 2” under the snow and ice policy in the 2023-24 budget year. The policy states that roads designated priority 2 will be plowed to remove snow with the objective of minimizing driving difficulty but snow of varying depths may be left behind. The policy indicates they are to be opened and see ice control within 48 hours of a storm and plowed to the shoulder within 72 hours.

In the following budget year, Ferris asked that all city bus stops, benches and curb cuts near bus stops as well as all sidewalks on Front Street, Main Street, 2nd Avenue, 4th Avenue and the Grey Mountain access road also be designated priority 2.

Citing his own experience using accessible parking spaces Ferris said there are inconsistent snow and ice removal practices around town.

Asked about problems in other seasons, he noted that none of the city’s parking spaces meet the barrier-free standard.

“They’re just regular parking spots that are painted blue. And quite often the ramps that are associated with those parking spots — the accessible parking spots — they’re in the middle of where you actually have to park so they’re not practical. They’re not usable and if you take a look at the accessible parking, there’s usually bike racks, garbage bins and trees that are right in front of most accessible parking in Whitehorse in the downtown core,” Ferris said.

Coun. Michelle Friesen asked about whether making all the downtown accessibility features priority 2 or assigning priority based on what street they are on made more sense given the city’s equipment capacity.

City manager Jeff O’Farrell said some study of that question by city staff would be required but indicated that some of the roads might actually already be getting more clearance than requested. O’Farrell also spoke to the “compelling and troubling” photos that Ferris presented. He said some of the photos actually show offences under the city’s maintenance bylaw because snow has been removed from the sidewalks and placed in accessible parking stalls. O’Farrell said it’s an issue of education and a lack of compliance with the existing bylaw.

Friesen tabled the notice of motion for council to consider at its next meeting. The motion asked that the accessible parking stalls and curb cuts along priority 1 clearance routes in the city also be designated priority 1. It also asks that the stall and curb cuts on priority 1 ice-control only streets receive ice control and that the stalls and curb cuts along priority 2 streets be designated priority 2.

