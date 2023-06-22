Main Street, between Front Street and Second Avenue, is closed to traffic and being painted as the city gets set for its pedestrian town square. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

City of Whitehorse to create Main Street town square

The town square will serve as a hub for people to gather, eat and shop this summer

The City of Whitehorse says it will launch a Main Street town square this summer beginning June 23.

The city’s website states the temporary pilot project will turn Main Street into a pedestrian-only square between Second Avenue and Front Street.

In preparation for the launch of the town square, Main Street, between Front Street and Second Avenue, has been closed since June 16. The closure, a statement said, is to make the necessary preparations in advance of the launch.

The town square is intended to serve as a downtown hub for people to gather, eat and shop, per the website.

“We created a survey to gather input from residents and businesses, which will be taken into account in the planning and development of the project,” the website reads.

“In the coming weeks, we will reach out to businesses that will be directly affected by this initiative,” it said.

The website states the town square will help the city achieve key priorities set out in the 2018 downtown plan, such as improving the design of the Main Street commercial core area to reinforce it as the heart of Whitehorse and improving connections between Main Street, Whitehorse City Hall, MacBride Museum, Second Avenue and the waterfront.

Other priorities include supporting businesses and organizations on Main Street and across downtown, facilitating programming, and providing additional bike facilities, washrooms and seating.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com

