City news, briefly

Escarpment update

A May 26 update from the city states that initial clean up of the Robert Service Way landslide is nearly complete and construction of a metal sheet piling wall is set to begin May 27.

Construction is expected to last between seven and 10 days if the weather permits. Once the containment wall is complete the roadway, closed since late April, is expected to re-open with temporary traffic control in place. The section of the Millennium Trail affected by the landslide will remain closed until further notice.

Some areas of the escarpment have continued to show signs of activity including new and growing tension cracks and slumping. City geotechnical engineers are still monitoring the escarpment and are ready to respond to any slide events.

Slides or any other concerning activity on the escarpment can be reported to the city’s trouble line at 867-667-2111.

Conditional use Chadburn Lake Road

Whitehorse city council mulled allowing the Yukon Breeze Sailing Society to expand its facility on the shores of Schwatka Lake with additional shipping containers and a fenced area.

The existing sailing society facility, held under a license of occupation with the Yukon government and conditional use approval from the city, has been in place since 2015. Council heard that the initial application for the site was for the placement of two shipping containers, the building of a dock and the modification of the shoreline to allow easier access. The sailing club is now seeking to install three additional shipping containers and a fenced area.

The report to council states that the development review committee raised concerns about the additional shipping containers and fencing in the natural setting of the lakeshore, both because of impacts on aesthetics and in limiting public access.

Coun. Jocelyn Curteanu noted from an earlier staff report that the sailing society emphasized the need for more options for kids camps and lessons. She added that the proposed fence is expected to be five feet high and the sea cans will be made more visually appealing with murals painted by schoolkids or those attending the sailing camps.

Time was set aside for public input on the expansion of the facility but no one spoke. Six written submissions came in with concerns about the application. The matter will be revisited at the city’s standing committee meeting on June 6.

Millennium Trail Detour

The City of Whitehorse is advising users of the Millennium Trail that a portion of it will be closed from May 26 to July 15. A detour will be available.

The construction area will sit immediately north of the fish hatchery on the east bank of the Yukon River. The purpose of the closure is to accommodate sewer main construction on Selkirk Street. Those using the trail are asked to proceed with care and follow all construction signage.

Those seeking more information on the project should contact the contractor’s representative, Chris Fetherston of Norcope Enterprises, at 867-668-5827 ext. 203.

