Charges withdrawn by City of Whitehorse after dangerous dog surrendered

Dog involved in two incidents earlier this summer moved to a more suitable home

The City of Whitehorse has withdrawn charges under city bylaws against the owner of a dog that had to be impounded following incidents in July and August after the animal’s owner opted for a voluntary surrender.

The incidents involving the dog, an Anatolian Shepherd, earlier this summer occurred in Riverdale and downtown. The News reported that the second incident, the one downtown, took place while the dog in question was bound by conditions related to the Riverdale incident.

The initial Riverdale incident in July resulted in serious injuries to another dog, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, which is much smaller than the dog that was the subject of the charges.

The dog was impounded immediately after the second incident, and the city told the News that charges were pending. The large dog’s owner was served a dangerous dog warning letter and was set to appear in court.

The dog’s owner was scheduled for court appearances on Aug. 15 and 17. The justice of the peace heard that an out-of-court solution was in the works.

In a very brief court proceeding on Aug. 31, legal counsel for the city withdrew the two charges the dog’s owner faced.

City spokesperson Oshea Jephson told the News that the tickets were withdrawn after the owner surrendered the dog and a suitable new home was found for it. Because this out-of-court cooperation satisfied the public safety concerns, Jephson said the city didn’t feel the need to continue pursuing the charges against the dog’s owner.

“The city’s focus is always on the well-being of the public and the animals, and wherever possible, we try and work with pet owners to find a solution that works for everyone and ensures the safety of the public and other animals,” Jephson wrote in an Aug. 31 email.

-With files from Dana Hatherly and Matthew Bossons

