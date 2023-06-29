Change in hours announced for front counter Whitehorse RCMP services

New service hours will be in effect until fall

A police cruiser passes by the RCMP station in Whitehorse on Aug. 22, 2022. (Yukon News file)

The RCMP detachment in Whitehorse has new operation hours.

A June 19 statement advised the public that the front counter of the Whitehorse RCMP detachment at 4100 Fourth Ave., will be temporarily changing its hours. The change took effect on June 20 and will last until the fall.

The statement said in-person services at the detachment will continue to be offered Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until noon with the exception of holidays. Afternoon service will be offered until 4 p.m. depending on staff availability.

“There will be no disruption in policing services,” the statement read. “Whitehorse RCMP officers are still available to respond to calls for service/assistance to the public.”

The statement added the Whitehorse RCMP detachment front door remains open to pick up criminal record check forms or access a phone to call for assistance. A phone in the lobby, according to the statement, will automatically direct the public to the non-emergency line: 867-667-5555 where a report will be taken.

To report an incident that requires urgent/emergency attendance by police, the public is advised to call 911, while the 867-667-5555 phone line is available to receive reports on non-urgent matters.

The public can also report non-urgent matters or crimes not in progress, such as property offences, to the Whitehorse RCMP through the online crime reporting tool.

“If you require services such as criminal record checks, you may submit completed criminal record check forms to whitehorsefrontdesk@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or attend the detachment during the hours noted above,” it said.

The RCMP thanked residents and visitors for their patience during the temporary reduction in service.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com