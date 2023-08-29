Car crash on Alaska Highway near Crestview kills two: Yukon Coroner’s Service

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has confirmed the death of two people in a car crash in Whitehorse on Aug. 27. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News Files)

The Yukon Coroner’s Service is investigating two deaths caused by a collision on the Alaska Highway.

An Aug. 28 statement from the Coroner’s Service states that it was notified of a two-vehicle collision on the Alaska Highway near Crestview shortly after midnight on Aug. 27.

“A blue Dodge Dakota truck was travelling south while a Ford Explorer was travelling north, and the vehicles collided near the centre line of the highway near the entrance to Azure Road. Both Whitehorse RCMP and the Whitehorse Fire Department attended the scene,” the statement reads.

The drivers of both vehicles, their only occupants, died at the scene. Both were Whitehorse residents. A 27-year-old was behind the wheel of the Dodge Dakota and the Ford Explorer was driven by a 51-year-old.

“We want to remind everyone travelling on Yukon roads and highways to take extreme caution when driving regardless of the season. We urge all travelers throughout the territory to be aware of your surroundings, drive attentively and always think safety first,” the Aug. 27 coroner’s service notice reads.

“The Yukon Coroner’s Service extends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of both individuals who tragically lost their lives. We would also like to show our appreciation for the assistance of the RCMP and the fire department for their response to this unfortunate incident.”