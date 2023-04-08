Canada Revenue Agency registers debt for Yukoners found to have been overpaid COVID-19 benefits

A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Over 2,000 Yukoners could be feeling a pinch from Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) notices received in their mailboxes. The CRA has been trying to get back some of the $300 million sent to the territory over the COVID-19 years. That money will come from individuals and businesses, not the Yukon government.

The News received a response from MP Brendan Hanley’s office regarding the number and amount of federal repayments underway in the territory as of March. Hanley’s office was unable to report on the status of $48 million in loans to 910 Yukon business owners, but did provide information on Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) debts and overpayments through Employment Insurance Emergency Response Benefit (EI-ERB).

It turns out that 770 Yukon residents have received a “Notice of Redetermination” for their CERB debts, and 1,619 debts were established under EI-ERB. In the latter category, 859 have repaid their debt in full and 305 people have made partial payments.

“The total EI-ERB amount received from Yukoners as of March 23, 2023 is $1.66 million; balance outstanding is $1.14 million,” reads the email of March 29.

The email explains how people’s debts have been officially established on their CRA account.

It also notes that “Canadians who received an Notice of Redetermination, but still believe they were eligible for those payments are encouraged to contact the CRA to provide any additional information required to validate their claim. Please note that individuals who face a CERB related debt who made a mistake in good faith will not be charged penalties or interest and have significant options for flexible repayment terms.”

Contact Editor at editor@yukon-news.com