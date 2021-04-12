BREAKING: Minority government results will wait on tie vote in Vuntut Gwitchin

The Yukon Party and the Liberal Party currently have secured the same amount of seats

While a Liberal minority is a distinct possibility, Yukoners may not know who will form a government until next week due to a tie vote in Vuntut Gwitchin.

After an extremely tight race between the Yukon Party and the Liberal Party, final polls returned their votes just before 11 p.m. on Monday. At the end of the night, both the Yukon Party had eight seats secured and the Liberals also had eight seats secured.

“Until we know the result of Old Crow this is kind of a hard speech to be making,” said Sandy Silver, sounding subdued outside his campaign headquarters in Dawson City.

“That recount will be happening in earnest, but I want to say to the volunteers in every riding, thank you. Without you, democracy just would not happen,” he said.

In Whitehorse, Yukon Party Currie Dixon thanked the families of candidates for their support and thanked voters for coming out.

“There is a bit of uncertainty remaining,” said Dixon. “Despite the overwhelming support we received from Yukoners, and the fact that close to 40 per cent of Yukoners voted for the Yukon Party the seat count did not go in our favour.”

“Until we see the results of that tie break, we will have to remain interested in the final outcome. It’s a very difficult situation to determine what the outcome will be,” he said.

A validation recount in Vuntut Gwitchin is expected to be completed by Thursday, according to Elections Yukon. Following that result, assuming the race is still less than 10 votes difference, an application for a judicial recount will be filed automatically.

From April 15, following the validation recount, a judge will have four days to issue a final recount.

In the case of a perfect tie following those results, the winner of the riding has historically been chosen by random chance in a lot draw.

The final seat count for the three parties at the end of the night on April 12 was eight for the Liberals, eight for the Yukon Party and two for the NDP.

“There are so many hugs and high fives that I’d like to give tonight,” said NDP leader Kate White as final riding results came in, sounding slightly disappointed by the lack of seats gained but thanking all voters for coming out.

“Even though these results were not what we hoped for, so many people came out for the NDP,” she said. “Yukoners have also said that no party would have a majority tonight. Yukoners have told us what we have to do is work together to get things done.”

