BREAKING: Cyberattack hits Yukon government

No estimated time of restoration is available

At midnight, the Yukon government was hit by a cyberattack that has shut down the website and public facing government websites, according to a Government of Yukon post on Facebook on Sept. 14.

“The type of attack we are experiencing sends abnormally high levels of traffic to our network to overwhelm our systems, but these types of attacks do not try and access information,” reads the post.

“At this point, we have not identified any threat to private citizen data, government systems or unauthorized access to government files.”

Per the post, the Yukon government is working on fixing the situation as soon as possible.

No estimated time of restoration is available.

An update will be provided at 4 p.m. unless the situation changes sooner.

The broader impact of the cyberattack remains unclear. The News has reached out to the Yukon government for more information.

