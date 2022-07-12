Black Street stairs closed until July 14

The Black Street Stairs trail will be closed for construction over the next three days.

Wildstone Construction, the city’s contractor, is currently working on some outstanding work on the Black Street Stairs, also known as Puckett Gulch Stairway. The construction began early on June 12 and is set to be completed by July 14.

Trail users are asked to use the detour route provided until the trail reopens. The detour will pass through the area surrounding the construction site. Pedestrians are directed to adhere to construction signs indicating the temporary route.

The city urges trail users to be patient while the work is underway and apologize for any inconvenience to residents.

Anyone with further questions is encouraged to contact Wildstone Construction at 867-385-0037, or the City of Whitehorse Engineering Department at 867-668-8305.

