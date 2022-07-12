(submitted)

Black Street stairs closed until July 14

The Black Street Stairs trail will be closed for construction over the next three days.

Wildstone Construction, the city’s contractor, is currently working on some outstanding work on the Black Street Stairs, also known as Puckett Gulch Stairway. The construction began early on June 12 and is set to be completed by July 14.

Trail users are asked to use the detour route provided until the trail reopens. The detour will pass through the area surrounding the construction site. Pedestrians are directed to adhere to construction signs indicating the temporary route.

The city urges trail users to be patient while the work is underway and apologize for any inconvenience to residents.

Anyone with further questions is encouraged to contact Wildstone Construction at 867-385-0037, or the City of Whitehorse Engineering Department at 867-668-8305.

Contact Mira Alden-Hull at mira.alden-hull@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Whitehorse council establishing housing committee
Next story
Rain reins in gruelling Yukon wildfire season

Just Posted

A firefighter seen at work July 9 on the Crystal Creek fire that has been threatening North Klondike Highway travel and triggered an evacuation alert for the Silver Trail and surrounding areas, including Moose Creek Lodge, Mayo, Elsa, Keno and Victoria Gold Mine. (Courtesy/Yukon Wildland Fire Management)
Rain reins in gruelling Yukon wildfire season

A handwritten sign is seen posted in downtown Whitehorse. City council is establishing a housing advisory committee to research housing and land development. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse council establishing housing committee

The North Klondike Highway, seen here last week when fire was creeping towards the road, and the Robert Campbell Highway have each been reopened since being closed due to fires and accompanying smoke. (Courtesy/Wildland Fire)
North Klondike, Robert Campbell highways reopen

Inside Alexco Resources's flotation mill near Keno City, now temporarily shuttered. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)
Alexco Resources selling to U.S. company; CEO says silver production falling behind