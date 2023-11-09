Appointments approved. Yukon environmental assessor will maintain quorum

The Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board will maintain quorum following reappointments of board members. Concerns about the appointments being approved by the federal government in time were raised in the Yukon legislature last week. (Yukon News File)

A shortage of board members possibly resulting in an inability for the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB) to form quorum and fulfill its mandate seems to have been averted.

YESAB is a federally appointed board that assesses projects for their environmental or socio-economic impacts before their commencement in the Yukon. Per its founding legislation, the YESAB board is made up of a three-person executive committee and at least four other members. A minimum of three members is required for the board to form quorum.

At the Yukon legislature last week, Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon asked whether YESAB was at risk of being unable to form quorum as of Nov. 6 with appointments to the board coming through.

“Can the minister comment about the appointments to the YESA board right now and whether or not steps are being taken to ensure that appointments are renewed or altered so that YESAB has quorum next week?” Dixon asked on Nov. 1.

Premier Ranj Pillai responded that the Yukon’s Executive Council Office had done the necessary work on submissions and was waiting for the federal government to finalize the process. Board appointments are finalized by federal minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal.

Pillai said if those appointments didn’t go through it would put the YESAB process in “a holding pattern,” and added that the Yukon government had voiced displeasure to Vandal that the territory’s environmental assessor could be put in that position.

“I know that we have had officials reach out and have flagged the fact that it is imperative that these appointments are in place in order for this tripartite environmental assessment structure to work appropriately,” Pillai said.

“So, I will bring back to the House if we have any information over the next number of days, but right now, we are still waiting. We have voiced our significant concerns and have identified the fact that there is expiry of a number of positions but also the fact that there are other boards that don’t fall under Minister Vandal, and we are also waiting to see appointments there as well.”

The holding pattern Pillai described seems to have been averted. On Nov. 7, a representative of Vandal’s office informed the News that two reappointment letters for board members had been issued ensuring YESAB’s quorum could be maintained. The representative said there are still three empty seats on the board but that the minister’s office was working to fill them over the next few weeks.

