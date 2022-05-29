Anti-poverty Coalition releases new Surviving the Yukon booklet

The Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition has released its 2022 edition of “Surviving in the Yukon: Your tool to free and low- cost goods and services”.

The 40-page booklet offers listings of services throughout the territory with approximately 150 service providers offering up more than 200 services.

The newest edition of the booklet, which started out originally as a one-page, double-sided publication, is posted to the anti-poverty coalition’s website at https://yapc.ca/

“Since COVID, many services have changed and needs have increased,” YAPC executive director Kristina Craig. “Over the years the guide has proven to be a useful tool for people who are new to the Yukon, who may need some sort of help or are service providers wanting to offer assistance.”

The new 2022 edition includes an expanded offering of employment sites including employment specifically for indigenous people and also for veterans. An opioid overdose prevention section has also been included.

New this year, the PDF version will be continually monitored and changed as services change with active links to website and Facebook pages.

The booklet was distributed during the May 24 Whitehorse Connects event at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre and is also available through many organizations in Whitehorse and in communities throughout the Yukon. Copies are also available through the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition’s office.

“Many thanks to Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) for their financial support and in making this available in English and French,” Craig said.

