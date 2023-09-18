A poster for the Million March 4 Children, as seen at the intersection of Main Street and Second Avenue in Whitehorse on Aug. 31. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

A poster for the Million March 4 Children, as seen at the intersection of Main Street and Second Avenue in Whitehorse on Aug. 31. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Anti-gender ideology protest, counter-demonstration to be held in Whitehorse

The Million March 4 Children is scheduled to occur in Whitehorse on Sept. 20 at noon

The Million March 4 Children, a demonstration that opposes pronouns, gender ideology, mixed bathrooms, and sexual orientation and gender identity curriculums in schools, is coming to Whitehorse next week.

According to event posters around town and online event listings, the Whitehorse march will start at Shipyards Park at noon on Sept. 20. The Million March 4 Children’s website notes that “major cities across the nation will host march events.”

According to a City of Whitehorse spokesperson, bylaw staff have been notified by march organizers that participants will travel along Second Avenue to the Yukon legislature.

“We are told they will be travelling along Second Avenue on the sidewalks, so the city isn’t expecting any impacts on motorists downtown,” the spokesperson said.

A counterprotest is planned outside the legislative building at noon on the same day. A Facebook event post for the counterprotest calls on “all Whitehorse queers, allies, and people of conscience” to “stand together for our Queer Youth and Community and show them they are loved with us.”

Yukon RCMP communications failed to confirm whether there would be increased police presence in the area of the demonstrations, instead sharing details about the RCMP’s approach to handling protests.

The RCMP spokesperson wrote via email, “The RCMP’s response to protests employs a measured approach that places an emphasis on open communication and mitigation measures using community conflict management principles. This ensures police always respect the lawful exercise of personal rights and freedoms, and that traditional policing options such as arrest are used only as a last resort.”

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com

LGBTQprotestWhitehorse

Previous story
Yukon government inks tourism deal during Premier Pillai’s Japan trip
Next story
Poilievre takes verbal shots at Liberal MP while claiming to back hunters at Yukon rally

Just Posted

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre stops off at Pelly Construction in Whitehorse on Sept. 15. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
Liberal government failing Yukoners on affordability, guns: Poilievre

A poster for the Million March 4 Children, as seen at the intersection of Main Street and Second Avenue in Whitehorse on Aug. 31. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Anti-gender ideology protest, counter-demonstration to be held in Whitehorse

In 1981, Parks Canada celebrated the royal wedding of Charles and Diana with an outhouse themed “The Royal Flush.” A life-size doll wearing a wedding dress was placed in the “throne room.” Its arm was suspended in the window so that it gave the royal wave when the outhouse was in motion. (Courtesy/Kathy Jones-Gates)
History Hunter: Klondike outhouse race had a 45-year run

x
Yukonomist: The Icelandair of Alaska