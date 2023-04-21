All that glitters at a Klondike trade show

Equipment is seen at work at a placer mine in the Klondike region. Mining equipment will be among the 75 displays set to be featured at the 2023 Dawson City International Gold Show. (Yukon News file)

The annual Dawson City International Gold Show will be returning to its pre-pandemic traditions in 2023 with the annual trade show scheduled for May 19 and 20 at the Art and Margaret Fry Recreation Centre in Dawson.

More than 500 people are expected to attend the mining-focused event that will feature about 75 exhibitors, the Dawson City Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the show, said in a statement, noting this will be the first time the Gold Show has returned to its pre-pandemic size and welcomed outside exhibitors since 2019.

A smaller, outdoor Gold Show was hosted in 2022 with the help of the Klondike Placer Miners Association.

“Gold Show has been kicking off the tourism season in Dawson City since 1986, so its absence has been tough on many business owners and organizations — including the chamber,” Dawson chamber president April Gaudet said. “We are thrilled to be able to bring it back this year and give an economic boost to the community.”

Organizers noted that this year’s Gold Show will feature everything from demonstrations of large mining equipment, artifacts that have been found at mining sites, industry information, and seasonal plants.

“Gold Show is so much more than just a trade show,” show coordinator Justine Hobbs said. “It is a signature community event where everyone comes together to celebrate the upcoming summer season.”

Those looking to set up an exhibit at the Gold Show are invited to email Hobbs at goldshow@dawsoncitychamberofcommerce.ca

