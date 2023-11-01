All-party committee sets out terms of reference for Yukon citizens’ assembly

Juliette Belisle Greetham is among Yukoners gathered at the Gold Rush Inn’s town hall in Whitehorse on Sept. 7, 2022, to speak out and hear about electoral reform. An all-party committee is recommending the terms of reference for a citizens’ assembly on electoral reform. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News file)

An all-party committee is recommending the terms of reference for the creation of a Yukon citizens’ assembly on electoral reform, according to the committee’s final report.

The committee did not come to a consensus but made recommendations based on the majority.

Committee chair Kate White, who is leader of the Yukon NDP and MLA for Takhini-Kopper King, tabled the report by the special committee on the Yukon citizens’ assembly on electoral reform in the Yukon Legislative Assembly on Oct. 31. Currie Dixon, who is MLA for Copperbelt North and leads the Yukon Party, and MLA for Mount Lorne-Southern Lakes John Streicker of the Yukon Liberal Party make up the other two-thirds of the committee.

The Yukon citizens’ assembly will be made up of Yukoners coming together to recommend a model for electing members of the Yukon Legislative Assembly.

Per the report, its mandate is to look at electoral systems and put together a report recommending whether the current model for electing MLAs should stay or go and be replaced with another model.

While consensus will be the goal, the citizens’ assembly will make decisions based on a majority of members present. Its decision must “reflect the importance of balance for rural and urban representation” and be consistent with Canada’s constitution and the Canadian parliamentary system.

If a new model is recommended, then the committee must show its work. Only one model can be recommended, along with a detailed description and explanation of the proposed electoral system in the final report.

The report indicates the citizens’ assembly can consult with Yukoners by holding public meetings and give them the chance to make submissions in writing and orally at meetings. It can also gain insight from experts in the field and build on the work that has already been done by the legislative assembly’s special committee on electoral reform.

The citizens’ assembly’s final report is due in a year. It is expected to report during or before the 2024 fall sitting of the legislative assembly to allow for sufficient time for the legislature to pass legislation that will allow for territorial referendums in the Yukon, if it recommends an alternate electoral system.

The citizens’ assembly will be composed of two individuals from each of the 19 electoral districts in the territory. They will be randomly selected from the nearly 1,800 respondents who expressed their willingness to participate on the citizens’ assembly in a Yukon Bureau of Statistics survey of all Yukon residents aged 16 and up conducted earlier in 2023.

The membership of the citizens’ assembly should reflect “diversity,” according to the report.

The report states that the bureau of stats should be enlisted to help select members.

People who are not Canadian citizens, not Yukon residents and not over age 16 are not eligible for the citizens’ assembly. Judges, members or officers of Parliament or the Privy Council of Canda, members or officers of the legislature or the executive council, candidates in the last two federal or territorial elections, immediate family members of sitting MLAs and current officers or official representatives of a registered territorial political party will not be eligible.

An alternate member per electoral district will be identified to make up for attrition from the citizens’ assembly.

A chair who is not a voting member and has administrative responsibility will be appointed to facilitate the creation of the citizens’ assembly.

Per the report, travel and accommodation expenses for meetings should be reimbursed. Members should get an honorarium of $200 per meeting day.

The motion will be debated by MLAs and will likely pass in the house.

