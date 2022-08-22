Alberta man killed in Alaska Highway crash

Firefighters spray water on a burning semi truck that has closed the Alaska Highway south of Whitehorse on Aug. 18. (Calvin Gillings/Facebook)

The semi-truck collision that closed the Alaska Highway south of Whitehorse on Aug. 18 proved fatal for the truck’s driver and injured its passenger.

The collision took place shortly before 9 a.m. near kilometre 1386 of the highway just west of the Lewes River Bridge. According to the Whitehorse RCMP, it is now being investigated by the Yukon RCMP traffic services unit and the Yukon Coroners Service as the 39-year-old driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the driver and his 59-year-old passenger are from Alberta. According to police, the passenger was also injured but specifics are not being disclosed.

The truck caught fire in the ditch alongside the Alaska Highway after leaving the road. Various local fire departments as well as emergency medical services and the Yukon Highways and Public Works department responded. The highway was closed to traffic in both directions as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

“A Yukon RCMP Traffic Services collision re-constructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing, in partnership with Yukon Government National Safety Code and Carrier Compliance. Yukon Coroners Service is continuing their investigation,” the police statement on the crash reads.

“Our thoughts are with the people involved and their families at this time.”

(Jim Elliot)