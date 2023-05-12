About 100 summer jobs available in Yukon

Yukoners between 15 and 30 can apply for summer job opportunities in the territory

More than 91 summer jobs are available in the federal job bank for the Yukon, according to an announcement by Yukon MP Brendan Hanley.

“Many young Canadians looking to secure meaningful work experience this summer know that getting a foot in the right door can serve as a valuable stepping stone to a successful career,” Hanley’s statement reads. “Not only does it allow a young person to build work experience and develop new skills, but it also puts money in their pocket to cover expenses, save for the future or fund further education.”

The statement said Yukon job opportunities “span across the territory and include everything from camp counsellors to on-the-land guides to museum interpreters to event organizers to farm workers: there’s something to pique everyone’s interest and gain new skills.”

“The program prioritizes projects that support youth who face barriers to employment. This includes youth with disabilities and Indigenous youth as well as Black and other racialized youth,” it read. “By providing all young people with equitable opportunities to develop their skills, Canada summer jobs can help them to succeed in the job market.”

Yukoners between the ages of 15 and 30 can now find new job opportunities in their communities on jobbank.gc.ca/youth and the Job Bank app.

New jobs will be posted on the job bank between April 24 and July 24. Youth are encouraged to visit regularly for updates.

Canada summer jobs for youth is delivered through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy and is part of a suite of programs offered by the federal government to help youth gain the valuable skills, education and work experience they need to successfully transition into the workforce.

The most recent national data on employment among youth aged 15 to 24 shows that as of March, 2.7 million youth were working — an increase of 83,000 from pre-pandemic levels. In March, there were 57,000 more young people employed than 12 months earlier.

The Whitehorse Chamber of Commerce said it has analyzed the job board of the Yukon Work Information Network from February to May 8 and found a total of 95 job postings in roles ranging from administrative, sales retailing, museum and tour guides/interpreters, camp and program coordinators/leaders, nursery, food services, operator and maintenance.

Of all the postings, 41 have expired or are no longer available while 54 remain open to job applicants.

In addition, businesses in the territory are looking to hiring summer staff for the coming season.

Ammanda Partridge, who runs Elements Hair Studio and Day Spa in Whitehorse, said her business is looking to hire new staff. However, she said that they won’t just hire anyone but trained staff with qualifications

“What we do require is special vocational training because we definitely have the amount of business to hire but not untrained workers,” she said.

Hanley said the federal summer jobs program is “providing valuable work experience to youth here in the Yukon and across the country. This important investment in our young people will allow them to develop the workplace skills and experience they need to thrive in the workforce and will support the future prosperity of our community.”

Canada Summer Jobs placements are full-time with a time commitment of 30 to 40 hours per week and run for a duration of six to 16 weeks with the average duration being eight weeks.

