Abandoned Minto mine in the Yukon up for sale

Minto Metals Corp.’s court-appointed receiver is actively seeking offers for the assets, undertakings and property, including the Minto mine site, of the now-defunct mining company.
The Minto mine site, located about 240 kilometres northwest of Whitehorse, was abandoned by Minto Metals Corp. in May. The company owed more than $70 million to creditors as of Aug. 2, according to a document recently posted on the receiver’s website.
Per the online sales process document, the receiver has been authorized to market any or all of the property.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. intends to make the sale in consultation with the consulting stakeholders as it deems fit.
The document notes the Selkirk First Nation, which owns the land on which most of the property lies, holds a “unique” interest concerning the debtor and is accordingly a “unique” stakeholder. The Yukon government, in its capacity as regulator and overseeing care and maintenance of the mine, may have a financial interest regarding the environmental circumstances of the debtor and is also considered a “unique” stakeholder.
Per the website, offers from qualified bidders will be accepted until Oct. 6.
