A glimpse at one of the Yukon’s secret fishing holes

x
x
(Peter Mather/ Yukon News)(Peter Mather/ Yukon News)
x
x

Peter Mather

Special to the News

Throughout the Yukon, there are a few secret locations where the water stays open through the winter.

Whitefish use these sites to spawn, during the night, at the coldest time of year. First Nations throughout the North have traditionally used these sites, notably during tough times.

Wildlife such as wolves, owls, and otters also congregate at these sites for an easy feed.

For the last two years, photographer Peter Mather has joined Tu Lidlini Dena First Nation member Robby Dick as he snared whitefish and hunted caribou for the community.

To catch the whitefish, Dick had a rabbit snare on the end of a pole and he waited patiently for whitefish to swim near the snare. Once he maneuvered the whitefish into the snare, he would yank it into the air, constricting the snare to catch the whitefish.

Previous story
Supreme Court of Canada hears about Vuntut Gwitchin leadership residency requirement
Next story
Premier Pillai meets with premiers from across political stripes, flags Yukon priorities to federal ministers in Ottawa

Just Posted

John Streicker, minister of Energy, Mines and Resources. (Yukon News file)
Committee seeking opinions on mining law overhaul

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (left) met with Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai in Ottawa on Feb. 8. (Chrystia Freeland/Twitter)
Premier Pillai meets with premiers from across political stripes, flags Yukon priorities to federal ministers in Ottawa

The main courtroom at the Supreme Court of Canada is pictured in Ottawa, on Nov. 28, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)
Supreme Court of Canada hears about Vuntut Gwitchin leadership residency requirement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to give a pat on the back to Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai. Trudeau met with the premiers on health care in Ottawa on Feb. 7. (Ranj Pillai/Twitter)
Trudeau set to speak at Liberal party fundraiser in Whitehorse