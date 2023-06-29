390 residential units, park included in new Range Point development plan

The plan is the most ambitious development collaboration between the YG and Kwanlin Dün First Nation

Kwanlin Dün First Nation (KDFN) and the Yukon government have completed the master plan for a new neighbourhood at Whitehorse’s Range Point. (Map via Kwanlin Dün First Nation/Background image Creative Commons)

The Kwanlin Dün First Nation (KDFN) and the Yukon government have announced the completion of a master plan for a proposed new neighbourhood at Whitehorse’s Range Point.

The Range Point development plan calls for constructing roughly 390 residential units, ranging from detached houses and duplexes to townhouses and apartments, along with a centrally located park where residents can walk, bike and gather outdoors.

According to Glenda Koh, an urban planning and policy analyst with KDFN, during consultations with KDFN citizens, Range Point residents and the public, many people expressed their desire for a park that is culturally relevant to KDFN, with the inclusion of local Indigenous symbols, among other elements.

“There is going to be the usual landscaping and playgrounds and gathering spaces, like benches and pathways, but we’re also envisioning a community gathering space with a fire pit, elder seating and picnic space,” Koh said.

“There is a strong preference for natural materials, so more use of wood, crushed stone and cut stone, as opposed to some of the more metallic playground structures that we see.”

The development plan focuses on two segments of land, one owned by KDFN and the other by the territorial government. According to Ben Campbell, senior project manager at the Yukon government’s community services land development branch, KDFN settlement land constitutes approximately 80 per cent of the planned development, while crown land makes up about 20 per cent.

“[This is] a new innovative project where we’re partnering with the First Nation in a highly collaborative exercise to develop a joint plan for two parcels of land […] This isn’t the first time where we’ve partnered with First Nations, but this is the first where [we’re making] a large-scale service development,” Campbell told the News.

Construction at Range Point is expected to start next year and run for roughly three years. Planning for the project began in 2021.

“This neighbourhood is right in the middle of the city. It’s closer to downtown than the other neighbourhoods, and so, this is a good place to focus development,” Campbell said. “By placing a development here, [we’re] making use of existing roads and utilities, so it’s less expensive to develop and more suitable in terms of creating a close community to downtown.”

Addressing the potential adverse impacts on public infrastructure that the influx of new residents to the area could bring, City of Whitehorse communications manager Oshea Jephson said via email that the KDFN and territorial government’s master plan outlines the improvements necessary if the project proceeds, ranging from power and communications upgrades to transportation, water, sanitary and stormwater infrastructure needs, among other considerations.

“The city has always anticipated potential development in this area, but if the development moves forward, the city will ensure that the infrastructure needs of the development are understood prior to construction,” Jephson said.

According to development planners, the housing units and lots on crown land will likely be sold as freehold ownership, while lots on KDFN land will be leased.

With the development plan completed, it will go before Whitehorse city council for consideration this summer. After that, it will be subjected to an environmental assessment and a detailed design process.

