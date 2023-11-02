$300,000 set aside for first year of outreach worker program in Whitehorse’s downtown

Yukon government earmarks funding for initiative to be managed by the Council of Yukon First Nations

Premier Ranj Pillai is seen on Oct. 19. Pillai compared the planned safety officer program in Whitehorse to the Bear Clan Patrol, which has a mandate to serve Winnipeg’s inner-city area in a “non-threatening, non-violent and supportive way,” during a legislature session earlier this month. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon government is putting money behind outreach workers whose role will help to enhance safety downtown by providing support to “street-involved people.”

The move comes amid public safety concerns downtown that have been blamed for the closure of businesses and become a major issue this sitting of the Yukon legislature.

The government is partnering with the Council of Yukon First Nations to launch the mobile outreach initiative. The program will be staffed by Yukon First Nations workers.

“The new mobile service is intended to remove barriers for street-involved persons in accessing various support services by meeting individuals where and when they need support,” an Oct. 27 announcement reads.

The service is set to operate after regular business hours and on weekends, which the notice says addresses a gap in the availability of other services. It will be centred on a mobile outreach vehicle that stops at various sites downtown to provide services. There will also be a phone number that people can call to access the services.

The outreach workers will provide referrals to a range of other services, including shelter and meal services, the RCMP and medical services.

To fund the pilot project through March of 2024, the Yukon government is contributing $300,000.

A Council of Yukon First Nations representative told the News that a job posting is already out to hire a coordinator for the program, and four or five part-time outreach workers will be hired by the end of November. CYFN is in the process of procuring a van for the program. Training for the outreach workers is being developed, but the representative said it will include first aid and naloxone training as well as a visit to Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol.

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai compared the planned safety officer program to the Bear Clan Patrol, which is mandated to serve the Manitoba capital’s inner-city area in a “non-threatening, non-violent and supportive way” during a legislature session earlier this month.

