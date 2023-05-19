14 new art pieces selected for inclusion in Yukon Permanent Art Collection

Rosemary Scanlon’s ‘Bloom’ is among the 14 art pieces selected for inclusion in the Yukon Permanent Art Collection 2022-23 (Government of Yukon) ‘Berry Song’ by Meshell Melvin is among the 14 art pieces selected for inclusion in the Yukon Permanent Art Collection 2022-23 (Government of Yukon) The painting ‘Red Hands, 2023’ by Jackie Olson is one of the 14 art pieces selected for inclusion in the Yukon Permanent Art Collection 2022-23 (Government of Yukon) Rosemary Scanlon’s ‘Bloom’ is among the 14 art pieces selected for inclusion in the Yukon Permanent Art Collection 2022-23 (Government of Yukon)

Fourteen new works of art have been chosen to be included in the latest batch of pieces for the Yukon Permanent Art Collection.

The diverse artworks demonstrate a range of artistic processes and mediums, such as paintings, prints, textiles, sculptures and fine crafts, and were selected following the annual submissions process held by the territorial government and the Friends of the Yukon Permanent Art Collection, the Yukon government announced on May 11.

All told, 102 works by 49 artists were submitted for consideration.

The artists behind the 14 selected pieces are Shiela Alexandrovich, Hildur Jónasson, Sarah Lennie, Meshell Melvin, Rebekah Miller, Aubyn O’Grady, Jackie Olson, Cohen Quash, Rosemary Scanlon, Veronica Verkley, Sharon Vittrekwa, Meg Walker and Twyla Wheeler.

Thirteen-year-old Quash became the youngest person to have art featured in the collection when his Galaxy Pendant was selected among this year’s honoured art pieces.

photo1

“My thoughts on being the youngest person to have a piece in the Yukon Permanent Art Collection are that it is very exciting, and I am grateful. I am so thankful my great-grandma Pansy Forsberg passed down her teachings to me,” Quash said.

“What I want to see are kids my age and even younger getting inspired to follow their dreams no matter what age they are.”

The 14 artworks can be viewed online, while the foyer gallery of the Jim Smith Building in Whitehorse will showcase the pieces in an official exhibition this autumn. Specific dates have not yet been announced.

“We are honoured to welcome these 14 new works into the Yukon Permanent Art Collection, where they will be preserved as part of the Yukon’s cultural legacy. I would like to also acknowledge the Friends of the Yukon Permanent Art Collection for their dedication and thoughtful selection of work that captures the talent and diversity of visual art practice in the territory,” said Tourism and Culture Minister John Streicker.

“I look forward to the public exhibition this fall.”

photo2

READ MORE: YG doubles funding for permanent art collection acquisitions

Contact Mathew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com