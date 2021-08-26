Thomas Carlick of Haines Junction purchased a $100,000-winning lottery ticket at the Little Green Apple in the community. (Western Canada Lottery Commission/Submitted)

$100,000 lottery ticket sold in Haines Junction

Thomas Carlick wins cash prize

Thomas Carlick is taking it to the bank.

His lottery winnings that is.

On June 18, the Haines Junction resident purchased a $100,000 prize-winning Hot Double Zing ticket at the Little Green Apple shop in town. When he scratched the ticket, he said he couldn’t believe when he saw it was a winner.

“I felt completely overwhelmed,” he said.

Carlick plans to bank the cash for awhile before deciding what he will do with it.

“For now, I’m going to put the money into savings,” he said. “I’ll decide what to do with the money at a later date.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Thomas Carlick of Haines Junction purchased a $100,000-winning lottery ticket at the Little Green Apple in the community. (Western Canada Lottery Commission/Submitted)
