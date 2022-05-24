Whitehorse council plotting trail map for off-roaders

Map showing the motorized multi-use trail network throughout the City of Whitehorse. (City of Whitehorse/Screen Shot)

Off-road vehicle season seems to be back in force around Whitehorse.

At Whitehorse city council’s May 16 meeting, Coun. Kirk Cameron said he’s already heard a number of concerns about off-road vehicles in areas around Porter Creek, McIntyre Creek and Yukon University.

Residents have expressed concerns about loud vehicles not only “ripping up those trail-ways,” but also speeding down residential streets to get to those trails, Cameron said.

He then questioned what the city is doing “to try and bring those matters under control.”

Krista Mroz, the city’s acting director of community and recreation services, said the city’s bylaw department has started doing more patrols in the McIntyre Creek area with a file being open on the matter. Officers have also been scheduled to modified shift times outside of their normal operating hours with ATV patrols scheduled.

A new trail map has been developed and will be uploaded to the city’s website along with additional trail markings to help guide riders.

An educational campaign is planned to coincide with the launch of the new map.

“The campaign will focus on the rules and regulations for operating within the city, such as operator requirements for ATVs,” she said. “They must have a valid driver’s license, registration plate must be attached, (they must have) insurance, helmet and have a valid Safe ATV Card.”

The Safe ATV Card is available to those who complete the city’s safety course, which provides information about riding respectfully, sharing the trail, staying on the motorized multiple-use trails and what the operating season is.

It is available at https://www.atvcourse.com/canada/whitehorse/

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com