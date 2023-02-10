Trudeau set to speak at Liberal party fundraiser in Whitehorse

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to give a pat on the back to Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai. Trudeau met with the premiers on health care in Ottawa on Feb. 7. (Ranj Pillai/Twitter)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slated to make an appearance for a Liberal Party of Canada fundraiser in Whitehorse.

Trudeau will be speaking and Yukon MP Brendan Hanley will be hosting the private event set for 6 p.m. on Feb. 12, according to the event invite and registration form on the party’s website.

The invite suggests attendees are invited to a “unique in-person event” with Trudeau and Hanley as they help chart the Liberal government’s next steps.

Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu is also expected in attendance.

The timing of Trudeau’s speech in the territory coincides with the 50th anniversary of Together Today for our Children Tomorrow. In 1973, a delegation of Yukon chiefs led by Elijah Smith presented the historic document to Trudeau’s father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, to begin Canada’s first negotiation process for a modern-day treaty.

The location of the fundraiser has not yet been disclosed.

The donation amount ranges from $175 to $1,700.

In the invite, individuals registered to lobby the Prime Minister’s Office are not allowed to attend. However, the invite includes a declaration to acknowledge that individuals are attending the event in their “personal capacity only” and registered lobbyists agree to attend without lobbying any public office holders in attendence and to comply with their responsibilities under the Lobbying Act.

Another required affirmation confirms attendees are making donations using their own money — not business or corporate money — and are not being reimbursed.

