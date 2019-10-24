Students and teachers at Watson Lake Secondary School mark Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30. (Submitted)

Yukon testing Grade 5 curriculum on the residential school system

Classes are learning about the effects the schools had on First Nations families and communities

Four years after social studies units detailing the history of residential schools were introduced to Grade 9 and 10 students throughout the territory, Grade 5 students at select Yukon schools are beginning to learn about the atrocities of the system that was forced on Indigenous people across the country.

The Yukon government recently announced it is field testing new materials — books, videos and a story compilations — for Grade 5 students to learn about the residential school system with a goal of adding the materials to the curriculum for all Grade 5 students in the territory in the 2020/2021 school year.

Among the books are The Orange Shirt Story, Stolen Words and When We Were Alone to name a few.

The effort is part of the ongoing work to meet the Calls of Action outlined in the 2015 Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. Among those is a call that education departments include age-appropriate materials for students that teach them about the residential school system.

It has taken about two years of work to select materials appropriate for those in Grade 5 along with developing a teachers’ guide and training educators, said Lori Duncan, assistant deputy minister for First Nations initiatives at the Department of Education, in an Oct. 8 interview

“It’s so important,” she said of the subject, highlighting the work of a group that includes elders, former residential school students, Grade 5 teachers, historians, knowledge-keepers and those representing Yukon First Nations in finding the right material.

It was important, Duncan said, to have that guidance as the department continues to educate students throughout the territory on the residential school system.

The material will be tested out in the 2019/2020 school year at Chief Zzeh Gittlit School in Old Crow, Robert Service School in Dawson City, Ross River School in Ross River and a number of schools in and around Whitehorse including: Hidden Valley Elementary, Holy Family Elementary, Jack Hulland Elementary, Selkirk Elementary and Takhini Elementary.

Along with the material chosen for the Grade 5 curriculum is a teacher’s guide — Our Voices, Our Stories: Yukon Indian Residential Schools and Reconciliation — that’s been developed, aimed at guiding educators on presenting the material to students. Training was also provided to teachers through a two-day workshop with staff from First Nations Programs and Partnerships.

“It’s sensitive,” Duncan said of presenting information about residential schools to students as she went on to stress the importance that all students learn about it.

The Grade 5 unit offers an introduction, awareness and aims to develop an understanding of the system and the impacts it has had.

The unit focuses on a key question — what effects did residential schools have on First Nations families and communities?

“As we continue on our journey of reconciliation, it is important for young people to hear the truth and learn about the history of Indian Residential Schools in Yukon communities,” Yukon Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said in a statement.

“This teaching is designed to help students learn about this complex and challenging topic and begin their understanding of the widespread impacts this difficult chapter in Yukon and Canadian history continues to have.”

Ultimately, Duncan said she would eventually like to see units focused on residential schools taught in every grade.

As it stands, formal units are taught in Grades 9 and 10 for all Yukon students, with that material being a more in-depth look at the system, its impacts and reconciliation. The new Grade 5 unit will be evaluated at the end of this year.

With the high school curriculum including a unit on residential schools since 2015, Duncan said efforts are underway to update the material for both Grade 9 and 10.

The units aimed at high school students offer a more in-depth understanding and focus on reconciliation and human rights advocacy.

While the focused social studies units are limited to the three different grade levels, Duncan emphasized ongoing efforts of the department to incorporate First Nations culture and history throughout the curriculum at all levels.

She also highlighted the department’s work to make all schools aware of Orange Shirt Day, recognizing the experiences of students in residential schools.

Many students and staff at Yukon schools donned orange t-shirts on Sept. 30, acknowledging the day and using it as a teaching opportunity, she said.

The initiative has expanded to schools and workplaces across the country out of the 2013 St. Joseph Mission Residential School Commemoration Project and Reunion.

There, former student Phyllis Webstad shared her story about having the new orange shirt her grandmother had given her taken when she came to the school at six-years-old. She did not get the shirt back.

The late September date to mark Orange Shirt Day was chosen because that was the time of year First Nations children were taken from their homes to residential schools.

Much of the Yukon’s formal learning material is relatively new, but for students at Robert Service School in Dawson City, the history and culture of the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in has been taught long before the formal curriculum was in place.

Included in the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Final Agreement signed in 1998 is a provision that gives the First Nation a strong presence in the school, said Jody Beaumont, the First Nation’s traditional knowledge specialist.

That has meant many Dawson kids grow up knowing the history and culture of the First Nation. They know the elders of the community and thanks to a local group of residential school survivors, they have learned directly about the impact of residential schools.

“It’s just an everyday reality,” Beaumont said, adding the additional curriculum is another positive step in ensuring Yukon students learn about the residential school system.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at

stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Do It Women workshop series hopes to get more women interested in skilled trades

Just Posted

Yukon testing Grade 5 curriculum on the residential school system

Classes are learning about the effects the schools had on First Nations families and communities

Vignettes of a Writing Doctor offers a charming look at a well-travelled life

Steele’s latest novel also offers various tales of tough sourdoughs

City of Whitehorse picks new fire chief

Jason Everitt starts January 2020

Record number of Yukoners hit the polls this election

Hundreds of ballots came in late as part of a close race.

SLIDESHOW: Bagnell wins a close one

The fight to be Yukon’s MP came down to 164 votes

Vanier Crusaders takes three of four Super Volley home matches

The Crusaders are tied for first in boys competition and first in girls competition after two weeks

Whitehorse council adopts roundtable policy

Most sessions between council and management will remain open

Residents resist new apartment building on Centennial Street

At a public hearing residents claimed the development would mean less privacy, block sunlight and parking issues

Whitehorse FC U13 girls team wins big at B.C. tournament

“I think we really executed the things we’ve been working on.”

New video program aims to help document Yukon First Nation languages

14 trainees are learning video skills to document language and culture

Today’s Mailbox: Trails and landfills

Letters to the Editor published Oct. 18

Yukonomist: The Yukon’s number one election issue

The choice is obvious

Do It Women workshop series hopes to get more women interested in skilled trades

The beginner-level workshops are being held monthly at YuKonstruct

Most Read