Joel Luet’s photo entry triumphs the Yukon News Wildlife Fall Photo Contest 2023. According to judge and award-winning professional photographer Mike Thomas, the framing, motion blur and clean background add to this dramatic capture of an eagle in flight - excellently composed. (Joel Luet/Submitted). Bull moose, McDougall Pass, Northern Yukon (Jannik Schou/Submitted) Eagles meeting (Liz Macdonald/Submitted) A stunning Canadian Lynx licking it’s lips while on the prowl for some lunch (Etelka Pike/Submitted) Porcupine in a harvested oatfield (Claudia Hannig/Submitted) A poplar shot (Bil Roberts/Submitted) Golden mirror (Bil Roberts/Submitted) Grizzly near Carmacks, he’s a BIG BOY (Brian King/Submitted) A willow ptarmigan testing out its feathered winter boot (Gregory MacNeil/Submitted). Fight in Flight (Ben van Klaveren/Submitted) Mother grizzly and two cubs digging for bear roots, north of Carmacks (Earleen Fields/Submitted) (Lori Hume/Submitted) Collared Pika and Rock Ptarmigan roaming the snow covered mountain side (Zabrina Leslie/Submitted) Grizzly Bear munching on dandelions (Zabrina Leslie/Submitted) (Lori Hume/Submitted) (Lori Hume/Submitted) The chatty squirrel (Crystal Burdes/Submitted) Roadside snack time! (Doug Corrigan/Submitted) Curious Ermine (Zabrina Leslie/Submitted) (Lori Hume/Submitted)

The Yukon News’ fall photo contest wrapped up this week with all sorts of iconic Yukon creatures passing in front of contest entrants’ lenses.

Joel Luet’s stunning shot of an immature bald eagle in flight was the winner with contest judge and professional photographer Mike Thomas praising its excellent composition and motion blur.

Check out all the shots that local photographers sent us.