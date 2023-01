The lion dance was a highlight of the Chinese New Year celebration held at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre on Jan. 21. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Tai chi practioners demonstrate for the audience Chinese New Year celebration held at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre on Jan. 21. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

To celebrate the coming year of the rabbit, 2023, red envelopes were presented to guests born in past years of the rabbit which include 2011, 1987, 1963 and 1939. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Dancers performed as one part of the stage show at the Chinese New Year celebration held at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre on Jan. 21. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

An exhibition of traditional costumes for various parts of China and neighbouring countries was one part of the stage show. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

