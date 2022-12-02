What to do in Whitehorse this weekend, Dec. 2 to 4

Where to deck the halls in Whitehorse this weekend

As the Christmas season kicks off, there’s lots to do in Whitehorse this weekend.

The Seniors Soirée is happening Dec. 2 at the Sternwheeler Hotel from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be live music, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and buffet dinner. The event is in support of the Yukon Hospital Foundation. ($75)

On both Dec. 2 and 3, the Whitehorse Community Choir will bring joy to the Yukon Arts Centre stage at 7:30 p.m. ($25)

The Whitehorse Winterval Santa Parade is happening on Saturday at 6 p.m. The parade will hit Main Street at 6:30 and the ceremonial tree will be lit at 7 p.m.

The Kwanlin Dün First Nation is hosting a family feast on Dec. 3 for its citizens from noon to 3 p.m. There will be gifts, activities and photos with Santa.

The annual Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Yukon is happening on Dec. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gold Rush Inn. Anyone over 19 can register online.

On Dec. 3, the Festival of Trees Grand Ball is happening at the Sternwheeler Hotel to raise funds for the Yukon Hospital Foundation. Cocktails, dinner, live entertainment and a tree auction will take place. ($500 or $3,750 for an 8-person table)

The Boiler Room is also hosting Friends of the Gnomes – Not So Silent Night on Dec. 3. Dancing and cheer is promised. Music starts at 9 p.m. ($5)

A drag show is slotted for Lefty’s Well on Dec. 3. Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9:30 p.m. ($15)

The Yukon Theatre is showing Elf, the Christmas classic, at 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 5. ($10 for kids, $12 for adults)

A Celtic Christmas with Ashley Maclsaac & Kyle Waymouth will grace the Yukon Arts Centre stage on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. ($45)

The Canada Games Centre is hosting public skating on Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Skate aids will be available on Dec. 2.

Get your beauty shot taken with Santa this weekend at:

, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ($10 minimun donation towards the Yukon Imagination Library) Yukon News office, Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Donation to BYTE, includes a gift from the Yukon Literacy Coalition)

Craft fair season has also, definitely, begun: