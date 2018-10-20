VIDEO: Whitehorse resident turns 100

A giant homemade birthday card sits on a table before the birthday party of a 100-year-old. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Whitehorse resident Olive Patton probably smiled the most of anyone in the city as she celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 6.

The News asked Patton how it feels to be a century old, and after a short hesitation and with a big grin on her face she said, “Nice, I guess.”

No drinking and no smoking is the centenarian’s secret to making it ten decades.

Patton celebrated at Copper Ridge Place – where she lives – surrounded by friends, other residents and giant balloons reminding her of her age.

She received congratulatory messages via mail from Queen Elizabeth II and the governor general, opened cards from party guests and even cut the birthday cake.

When Julia Wilson, recreation therapist at Copper Ridge Place, asked Patton what she would like to have received for 100th birthday, Patton answered “a new wheelchair.”

“It would go fast,” Patton said.

Wilson laughed and asked, “A motorized one perhaps, with some bells and whistles?”

Then she reminded Patton that her biggest complaint is that she is always pushed too fast. Maybe being 100-years-old turns one into a speed demon?

Patton, a career nurse, is originally from Winnipeg. She moved to Whitehorse around 50 years ago to be with her sister.

Turning 100 isn’t Patton’s first brush with media. She is also the niece of Winnie the Pooh’s original owner and trainer Capt. Harry Colebourn. The famous bear has an extra special place in Patton’s heart because of this relation.

“A great story,” said Patton, “and a great movie.”

The 100-year-old’s birthday party only lasted little more than an hour before guests started clearing out.

But Patton’s big grin throughout the entire party said it all – it was a day to remember.

