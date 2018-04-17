Eban Bassnet started out strong but sank a few feet before gliding across the pool of water at Mount Sima. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Simapalooza draws big crowd for sunshine and spring skiing

The two-day event wrapped up with the Slush Cup April 8

Empty vehicles lined Copper Haul Road near Mount Sima as hundreds of people attended the annual Simapalooza festival over the weekend.

Temperatures soared as participants competed in competitions like big air, mountain bike downhill racing and the ever popular slush cup.

Slush cup competitors had to ski, snowboard, or otherwise glide across about 40 feet of open water to the safety of snow on the other side. Those who did not make it went for a chilly dip in the pool.

Those not competing still enjoyed one of the warmest weekends of the year so far, as well as some upbeat music from the soundstage at the lower chalet.

Contact Crystal Schick at crystal.schick@yukon-news.com

 

Some slush cup participants tried leaning back to make it across the pool. They were unsuccessful. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Liam Mather races down Mount Sima during the mountain bike downhill competition.

