This weekend was Whitehorse’s Santa Claus Parade

Santa collects a Christmas card while walking down Main Street in Whitehorse on Dec. 8. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Yukoners came out to celebrate the 2018 Santa Claus Parade in Whitehorse

A giant inflatable Santa on top of the Yukon Quest parade float. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

HOHOHO lights up the front of a truck during the santa parade. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Kaydence, 1, left, and Sahale Gatensby, 3, enjoy candy canes while watching the 2018 Santa Claus Parade crawl down Main Street on Dec. 8. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The giant Christmas tree at the end of Main Street was lit at the conclusion of the santa parade. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Santa Claus parade in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)