Santa Breakfast raising funds for mental health unit

  • Dec. 3, 2022 6:00 p.m.
  • Life

Hundreds took part in the Skookum Asphalt Santa Breakfast at the Sternwheeler Hotel on Nov. 26 for the 19thannual Northwestel Festival of Trees, which is a fundraiser for the Yukon Hospital Foundation (YHF).

From Nov. 24 to Dec. 3, YHF puts on a variety of events, culminating with the Grand Ball on Dec. 3, to raise funds in supporting the creation of a $1.5-million 12-bed mental health unit at Whitehorse General Hospital. The festival’s title sponsor, Northwestel, has donated $90,000 towards the unit.

Much of the fundraising comes from the auctioning of specially created Christmas trees that are donated by many Yukon businesses.

Mike Thomas, Courtesy of the Yukon Hospital Foundation

 

