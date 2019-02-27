Elliote Watts, 18 months, watches the can-can girls dance during Rendezvous in Whitehorse on Feb. 23 (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Rendezvous in review

Some photos of this year’s Rendezvous

The 2019 Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous wrapped up the weekend of Feb. 23 and 24, with events held all around Whitehorse. The News captured some of the highlights.

 

A Mad(am) Trapper contestant throws a chainsaw during the chainsaw chuck event. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A contestant throws an ax during the Mad(am) Trapper axe throw event. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Esther Huot tries to gather her fallen stack of red solo cups during the minute-to-win-it grad challenge at Rendezvous. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Raquel Garcia, a Canadian Forces medical technician from Yellowknife, competes in the Mad(am) Trapper swede saw Rendezvous event in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Canadian Navy team participates in the community challenge tug-of-war competition during Rendezvous. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Tom Beckett yells at his team, The Imports, during the community challenge tug-of-war event. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A contestant lines up their axe throw during the Mad(am) Trapper axe throw event in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Karina Watson, a Mad(am) Trapper participant, slices through a log during wood split event. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Aidan West, 11, pulls his aunty Brenda during a parent pull Rendezvous event. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Michelle Friesen, centre, is crowned as the 2019 Rendezvous queen at the Kwanlun Dun Cultural Centre in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

