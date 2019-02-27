Rendezvous in review

Some photos of this year’s Rendezvous

Elliote Watts, 18 months, watches the can-can girls dance during Rendezvous in Whitehorse on Feb. 23 (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The 2019 Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous wrapped up the weekend of Feb. 23 and 24, with events held all around Whitehorse. The News captured some of the highlights.

A Mad(am) Trapper contestant throws a chainsaw during the chainsaw chuck event. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A contestant throws an ax during the Mad(am) Trapper axe throw event. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Esther Huot tries to gather her fallen stack of red solo cups during the minute-to-win-it grad challenge at Rendezvous. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Raquel Garcia, a Canadian Forces medical technician from Yellowknife, competes in the Mad(am) Trapper swede saw Rendezvous event in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Canadian Navy team participates in the community challenge tug-of-war competition during Rendezvous. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Tom Beckett yells at his team, The Imports, during the community challenge tug-of-war event. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A contestant lines up their axe throw during the Mad(am) Trapper axe throw event in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Karina Watson, a Mad(am) Trapper participant, slices through a log during wood split event. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Aidan West, 11, pulls his aunty Brenda during a parent pull Rendezvous event. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Michelle Friesen, centre, is crowned as the 2019 Rendezvous queen at the Kwanlun Dun Cultural Centre in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)