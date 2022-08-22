Rainbows, sunshine and smiles mark Pride 2022 in Whitehorse

At least 100 people participated in march for 2SLGBTQIA+ community on Aug. 20

A person on a one-wheel scooter board holds up a rainbow umbrella against the bright sun at the Pride parade in Whitehorse on Aug. 20, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

More than 100 people decked out in fun, colourful attire paraded down the Millennium Trail this weekend in celebration of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

At least 100 people marched along the Millennium Trail in celebration of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community on Aug. 20, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

It was a greater turnout than organizer Mira Sirois of Queer Yukon had expected, although they had predicted the positive vibes.

People of all ages participated in the Pride march on Aug. 20, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

“This is probably exactly what I thought it would be like,” Sirois said during an interview after the Aug. 20 parade.

“A lot of rainbows, a lot of smiling people and everyone just kind of having a good time and mingling.”

A young person in a mask waves a rainbow flag while parading past the Yukon River on Aug. 20, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The march took off from the Healing Totem shortly after noon, following the paved path to Shipyard’s Park.

Sirois previously told the News the event had been operating at a lower capacity than previous years and at a separate time from Pride events that took place across the country in June due to “organizational challenges.”

NDP MLA Emily Tredger hands off a homemade sign that reads, “Respect my existence or expect my resistance,” to a family during the Pride march. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Sirois said the most important part of the celebration was providing a safe place for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community to overcome isolation.

“Pride is a very important thing,” they said.

“But I just love to see the community come together, share space, be accepted for who they are and have a good time.”

Two people observe the Pride paraders descending on Shipyard’s Park on Aug. 20, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The News did not observe marked police officers or RCMP symbols at the gathering.

Organizers had banned uniformed RCMP, members of the police force who are part of an organized police presence and police-related symbols from the parade and all elements of the festival after community consultation and a unanimous board decision in 2020.

A person carrying a rainbow umbrella scoots through the crowd at Shipyard’s Park on Aug. 20, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Library of Congress notes the first Pride marches were held in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago on June 28, 1970, the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, which marked police raiding a gay bar (not for the first time) and a series of events over six days between police and protesters.

