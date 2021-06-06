Jim Elliot/ Yukon News Lucille Fressigne shows off one of the bear scat sampling kits at the centre of a citizen-science project she is coordinating on May. 26.

Jim Elliot/ Yukon News Lucille Fressigne shows off one of the bear scat sampling kits at the centre of a citizen-science project she is coordinating on May. 26.

Project seeks to unlock the secrets of Yukon bear scat

Volunteers are needed to collect samples which will help with bear population estimates.

A lot can be learned from what bears leave behind as they stroll through the Yukon’s forests.

Paw prints in the dirt, berry bushes picked clean and deep scratches in the bark of trees can all serve as clues, but one group of researchers has focused their attention on the piles of bear scat left behind — and they are looking for volunteers who are willing to bag it up for them.

The main objective of collecting the feces samples is as a less invasive way of collecting the bear’s DNA, but there are other things it can teach as well.

Lucile Fressigne, one of the organizers of the project called Operation Ursus Research using Scat (OURS) said the main goal of the work is a more reliable estimate of grizzly and black bear populations in the Yukon.

Fressigne, who has a PHD in molecular and cellular biology, organized a pilot project last year focusing on the Southern Lakes region. She said the pilot study was mainly meant to engage with the community and see if having volunteers collect bear feces while they were out hiking or biking would be feasible. She said between 20 and 25 volunteers collected 90 per cent of the samples sent off to the lab in last year’s pilot project.

With the public’s interest in participating in a citizen science project established, Fressigne said they are eagerly awaiting the results of the laboratory analysis. She said results are slow in coming from the lab at Queen’s University she is collaborating with due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fressigne said the lab scientists believe they have successfully isolated DNA from the stool samples, but now they have to wait for a genetic analysis in order to identify the specific bear it came from. Once bears have been identified based on the DNA, the data can be used to come up with a population estimate for the study area.

“So this year is part of a two-year project where we’re going to try to sample as much as possible,” she said.

The study will focus on the Southern Lakes Region as well as the area around Beaver Creek. Fressigne said they plan to start by focusing on smaller areas to show that the project is viable before expanding.

New Technology

Fressigne said DNA surveys are generally done using hair snags which entice bears to brush or rub up against barbed wire leaving behind clumps of fur which can then be analyzed.

The technology for learning the identity of the bear that left it from the DNA left behind in the scat is still under development.

“That is new technology that is cheaper, and easy and fast. So if that can be successful, it would be really important for monitoring bears. That’s the problem, we don’t have much data on them because it’s expensive and hard to study them,” Fressigne said.

Accurate population estimates can assist with making management decisions regarding bears. Fressigne noted that since 2018, grizzly bears have been listed as a species of special concern under the Species at Risk Act.

Beyond identifying bears by their DNA, Fressigne said other interesting details will also be detected in the study. She offered the example of traces of cortisol, a hormone associated with stress, which will allow researchers to compare stress levels for bears spending time near roads and highways with those living deep in the woods.

Fressigne said the Kwanlin Dün First Nation, the White River First Nation in Beaver Creek and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation are engaged with the project. She said Kwanlin Dün was particularly interested in whether bears were a major predator of ungulates on their traditional territories.

For the work toward a better understanding of the bear population to continue, more assistance from the public with the collection of scat samples will be needed.

Tools of the trade

The OURS kits contain detailed instructions on how to sample bear scat while avoiding cross contamination of DNA. Samples must be logged using a cell phone app called iNaturalist and promptly frozen to preserve the DNA.

Kits are available at the CPAWS office in Whitehorse, the Mt. Lorne Community Centre, the Marsh Lake Community Centre and at the mail boxes by the restaurant at the Carcross Cutoff.

Volunteers are asked to contact OURS for more information on how to pick up and drop off the kits. They can reach out either by emailing ours.lfressigne@gmail.com or by searching Operation Ursus Research using Scat on Facebook or Instagram. The pickup and drop off boxes are secured with padlocks so people will need to contact Fressigne in order to gain access.

The Facebook page contains helpful resources including a video showing the correct way to sample the scat.

Those who submit scat samples will be eligible to win prizes including Canadian Tire gift cards.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

bears

Previous story
Lorraine Netro awarded the Glen Davis Conservation Prize

Just Posted

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the Yukon’s chief medical officer, announced three probable COVID-19 cases at the Eagle Gold Mine site on June 6. (Yukon News file)
Three COVID-19 cases, outbreak declared at Victoria Gold mine site

A paddle boarder drafts behind the Paddlers Abreast voyageur canoe while crossing Lake Laberge on Jun. 26, 2019. On June 2 Paddlers Abreast celebrated its 20th anniversary. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
‘You can’t deny the river’: Paddlers Abreast celebrates its 20th anniversary

Paddlers Abreast, the well-known voyageur canoe in the Yukon Quest, celebrates its 20th anniversary

Jim Elliot/ Yukon News Lucille Fressigne shows off one of the bear scat sampling kits at the centre of a citizen-science project she is coordinating on May. 26.
Project seeks to unlock the secrets of Yukon bear scat

Volunteers are needed to collect samples which will help with bear population estimates.

Students in Yukon University’s housing maintainer program work on one of the two houses provided by the Tr'ondëk Hwëchin for the program. The houses were gutted and retrofitted as part of the program. (Submitted/Simon Vincent)
Yukon University wraps up housing maintainer program

Seven students renovated two homes owned by the Tr’ondëk Hwëchin over seven months

Submitted/Julius Csotonyi Ancient horses crossed over the Bering Land Bridge in both directions between North America and Asia multiple times during the Pleistocene, represented in an illustration.
Links between ancient North American horses and modern species examined in new study

The genetic analysis could strengthen a campaign to consider the horse a native species

John Tonin/Yukon News Rang Pillai speaks at the Great Yukon Summer press conference on May 27.
‘The sooner the better’: Operators react to Great Yukon Summer campaign

The Great Yukon Summer campaign was announced May 27 and begins June 4

Mayor Dan Curtis stands in front of Minister Richard Mostyn and MP Larry Bagnell during an infastructure announcement made outside Jack Hulland Elementary School in Whitehorse on June 2. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Safety improvements planned for Whitehorse school zones

Enhanced pedestrian crosses are planned to make walking to school safer

2020 Haines Junction graduates line up for a photo on May 27, 2020 as part of a celebration parade through the village. While the St. Elias Community School is able to host an outdoor grad ceremony for 2021 grads this year, it will also host a parade and group photo as it did last year. (Marty Samis/Submitted)
Ceremonies and parades all part of 2021 grad

2021 sees old traditions return with some 2020 events adopted

A rendering of the proposed new city hall/services building and transit hub. (City of Whitehorse/submitted)
New city hall could cost $24.7 million

Council will be presented with latest plans June 7

Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation chief Dana Tizya-Tramm (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
VGFN reacts to Arctic National Wildlife Refuge oil and gas leases being suspended

Will continue to seek permanent protection of caribou calving grounds

The Northwest Territories’ chief medical officer Kami Kandola announced on June 2 that Yukoners can travel to N.W.T. without self-isolating this summer, with an exemption approval. (Courtesy/Northern News Service)
Yukon travellers offered self-isolation exemption in N.W.T.

Yukoners travelling to the Northwest Territories can apply for a self-isolation exemption through ProtectNWT

Joël Girouard paddles into second place during the Icebreaker Race on May 29. John Tonin/Yukon News
Icebreaker Race launches the paddling competition season

Paddlers raced 28 kilometres from the Marsh Lake Dam to Schwatka Lake

Jacqueline Mills takes the lead at the start of the annual Yukon Energy Haeckel Hill Run on May 29. The 4.7 kilometre uphill run was slightly shorter this year due to snow still present at the top of the route. Haley Ritchie/Yukon News
Eighteen runners, walkers climb Haeckel Hill

The Yukon Energy Haeckel Hill Run had 18 runners make the climb

Most Read