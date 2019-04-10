Photo page: Simapalooza 2019

Some scenes from this year’s Simapalooza

Judges and spectators watch as Zeb Blower does a 360 during Simapalooza’s Big Air competition in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Mount Sima’s annual three-day, end-of-the-season festival from April 5 to 7 included costumes, music and lots of snow-related events.

Miguel Rodden performs a cork 360 hand drag over the big air’s knuckle during the knuckle huck competition in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Byron McCormick loses his toque and goggles as he skids over the knuckle of the big air in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Oscar Karais, 14, was the first competitor in Simapalooza’s 2019 Slush Cup on April 7 to make it across the 42 foot pool of water at the bottom of the bunny hill. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Two skiers, one going forwards and one going backwards, make it safely across the Slush Cup pool in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The crowd watches in anticipation as a snowboarder tin a bath robe attempts to glide across 30 feet of water at Mt. Sima’s Slush Cup in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A skier skims across water during Simapalooza’s Slush Cup in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A skier hits the pool at Simapalooza’s Slush Cup in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

