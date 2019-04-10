Judges and spectators watch as Zeb Blower does a 360 during Simapalooza’s Big Air competition in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Photo page: Simapalooza 2019

Some scenes from this year’s Simapalooza

Mount Sima’s annual three-day, end-of-the-season festival from April 5 to 7 included costumes, music and lots of snow-related events.

 

Miguel Rodden performs a cork 360 hand drag over the big air’s knuckle during the knuckle huck competition in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Byron McCormick loses his toque and goggles as he skids over the knuckle of the big air in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Oscar Karais, 14, was the first competitor in Simapalooza’s 2019 Slush Cup on April 7 to make it across the 42 foot pool of water at the bottom of the bunny hill. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Two skiers, one going forwards and one going backwards, make it safely across the Slush Cup pool in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The crowd watches in anticipation as a snowboarder tin a bath robe attempts to glide across 30 feet of water at Mt. Sima’s Slush Cup in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A skier skims across water during Simapalooza’s Slush Cup in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A skier hits the pool at Simapalooza’s Slush Cup in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A skier skims across water during Simapalooza’s Slush Cup in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A snowboarder soaks the crowd at Simapalooza’s Slush Cup in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Previous story
Signing off: Sandi Coleman, CBC Yukon’s A New Day host, is to retire this month

Just Posted

‘Majority’ of Yukoners in favour of electoral reform, according to survey results

YG released the survey and draft terms of reference for an electoral reform commission on April 9

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Photo page: Simapalooza 2019

Some scenes from this year’s Simapalooza

Signing off: Sandi Coleman, CBC Yukon’s A New Day host, is to retire this month

Coleman’s career spans four decades, including the last 16 years in the Yukon

Chinook salmon run for 2019 forecasted to be same size or smaller than last year

More than 76,000 Canadian-origin chinook made the journey up the Yukon River last year

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser named Female Athlete of the Year by Biathlon Canada

The Yukoner earned her first IBU Cup win in December 2018

Whitehorse hockey teams find success in Richmond, B.C.

The event included a win at the peewee level and a finals appearance at the midget level.

Satisfying the need for speed at the Yukon Amateur Speed Skating Association’s annual championships

Of the 106 times recorded at the event, 33 were personal bests

Commentary: A look at the Yukon’s latest SCAN decision

It appears to have been more thorough and lengthy than many serious criminal investigations I have encountered.

EDITORIAL: What’s next for Many Rivers?

There are plenty of questions to answer before the organization can be up and running again

Most Read