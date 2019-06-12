Photo gallery: Enjoying 24 hours of gaylight in Whitehorse

Story Blottner, 11, gets a Pride flag painted on her face during parade preparations in Whitehorse on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
A roller derby girl changes into skates with colourful wheels during Pride parade preparations in Whitehorse on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
A truck decorated in Pride flags and a beaver leads the way for approximately 300 people at the annual Pride parade in Whitehorse on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Aric Strong spins his rainbow coloured umbrella while marching in the annual Whitehorse Pride parade on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Approximately 300 people laughed and danced their way from the top of Main Street to Shipyards park during the annual Pride parade in Whitehorse on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Hadley Callan, 9, rides her bike with the Girl Guides group during the annual Pride parade in Whitehorse on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Rylan Cook, 5, leads the way for his group with a whistle and a flag during the Pride parade in Whitehorse on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Alia Barber, 5, watches bubbles she created float away in the breeze during the Pride barbecue in Whitehorse on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

With pop music pumping and rainbow flags flying high and proud, the Whitehorse Pride parade danced its way through downtown on June 8.

Approximately 300 colourfully-decorated and smiling people gathered at the top of Main Street for the seventh year of the local march.

The mass walked, roller-skated, skateboarded, and biked down Main Street to Second Avenue and then followed the river to Shipyards Park where a barbecue and more fun games awaited.

A dance concluded the festivities Saturday night, effectively ending the “24 Hours of Gaylight” events, which began June 4 with a film night and ended June 9 with a paddle in the Yukon River.

Pride 2019 celebrations marked 50 years since homosexuality was decriminalized in Canada.

Contact Crystal Schick at crystal.schick@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Operation Nanook prepares emergency responders for the worst

Just Posted

Yukon government considering fee or ban for single-use bags

Minister John Streicker says he supports the federal proposal to ban single-use plastics

Another bridge has been blocked off along Annie Lake Road

Some groups say this will hinder access to the backcountry

Whitehorse Coun. Steve Roddick proposes climate change emergency declaration

Council is set to vote on the proposal June 24

Anchorage artist addresses suicide in Indigenous communities with new exhibit

‘This is something that touches a whole community’

Affordable rentals open in Dawson

Eight new units celebrated

YG stops garnishing sick teacher’s wages after YTA files petition

The Yukon Teachers’ Association had sought an emergency injunction

U Kon Echelon holds multi-stage Yukon Energy Road Cycling Championships

The 2019 Yukon Energy Road Cycling Championships were held in and around… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: The word you’re looking for is genocide

To avoid the word genocide because it makes us uncomfortable is to undervalue the people with the courage to share the truth

History Hunter: Annual transportation honours handed out to Yukoners

Nearly 100 people attended a celebration at the Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre… Continue reading

Yukonomist: What have the feds done for us lately?

What do Canadians really think about our federation?

Yukon students duke it out at 2019 Elementary Schools Track and Field Meet

The one-day meet saw athletes compete in four track events and four field events

Haeckel Hill Run tests Yukon runners

The annual run includes more than 600 metres of climbing over approximately 6 kilometres

Yukon Orienteering draws a crowd for final meet before championships

The meet on May 22 was the last event before the Yukon Championships start June 5

Most Read