Photo gallery: Enjoying 24 hours of gaylight in Whitehorse

Story Blottner, 11, gets a Pride flag painted on her face during parade preparations in Whitehorse on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) A roller derby girl changes into skates with colourful wheels during Pride parade preparations in Whitehorse on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) A truck decorated in Pride flags and a beaver leads the way for approximately 300 people at the annual Pride parade in Whitehorse on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Aric Strong spins his rainbow coloured umbrella while marching in the annual Whitehorse Pride parade on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Approximately 300 people laughed and danced their way from the top of Main Street to Shipyards park during the annual Pride parade in Whitehorse on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Hadley Callan, 9, rides her bike with the Girl Guides group during the annual Pride parade in Whitehorse on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Rylan Cook, 5, leads the way for his group with a whistle and a flag during the Pride parade in Whitehorse on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Alia Barber, 5, watches bubbles she created float away in the breeze during the Pride barbecue in Whitehorse on June 8, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

With pop music pumping and rainbow flags flying high and proud, the Whitehorse Pride parade danced its way through downtown on June 8.

Approximately 300 colourfully-decorated and smiling people gathered at the top of Main Street for the seventh year of the local march.

The mass walked, roller-skated, skateboarded, and biked down Main Street to Second Avenue and then followed the river to Shipyards Park where a barbecue and more fun games awaited.

A dance concluded the festivities Saturday night, effectively ending the “24 Hours of Gaylight” events, which began June 4 with a film night and ended June 9 with a paddle in the Yukon River.

Pride 2019 celebrations marked 50 years since homosexuality was decriminalized in Canada.

Contact Crystal Schick at crystal.schick@yukon-news.com