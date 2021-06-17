Yukon paleontologists Grant Zazula (left) and Elizabeth Hall (right) examine mammoth fossils in Whitehorse on June 10. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Yukon paleontologists Grant Zazula (left) and Elizabeth Hall (right) examine mammoth fossils in Whitehorse on June 10. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Mammoth bones discovered at Dawson mine site

“So this is just a start, hopefully, we’re going to be learning a lot.”

Summer started for Yukon paleontologists with the unusual find of three mammoths at a mine site near Dawson.

“As long as the miners keep mining, they’re gonna keep on finding fossils. As long as that happens, this program is gonna keep collecting them. Anytime you go out there, you can find something pretty spectacular,” said Yukon paleontologist Grant Zazula.

The bones were found at the Little Flake Mine, which is located near Dawson City and is where the Discovery television show Gold Rush is filmed.

Placer miner Trey Charlie, who found the fossils during excavation work with his crew on May 25, posted a photo with the massive femur — about as tall as him — on social media along with the hashtag “#drinkyourmilk.”

Back at the storage facility in Whitehorse, the big bones – including giant molars and leg bones — are still being examined to see how they fit together.

The researchers originally thought two mammoths had been discovered, but an early look at the bones suggests it could have been three separate animals. The fact that they died together, likely at the same time, might hold some clues about the behaviour of the ancient mammals.

Mammoth leg bones discovered at the Little Flake Mine outside Dawson City. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

“The three of them together suggests that they were part of the same herd,” said Yukon paleontologist Elizabeth Hall.

Hall thinks the three individuals might be an older adult — maybe a mother – — with a young adult and younger “teenage” mammoth.

“The fact that we’re living together might mean, you know, elephants are really social, so there’s probably some potential familial relationships with these animals, which is something we can test,” said Zazula.

The bones are now being collected and will be brought back to Whitehorse and catalogued. Because they are so well preserved, scientists will likely be able to extract intact DNA samples which could provide information about the individuals like age, the time they lived and family relationships.

“One of the things that I’m curious about is, when do baby mammoths start eating food? When do they stop nursing?” said Zazula. “We can look at the chemistry of the bone, the carbon and nitrogen to determine if it’s eating plant material or nursing. So we can get various kinds of growth stages of this family and what they’re eating and their diet.”

Mammoth tusks, like rings in a tree, can also be indicators of a good or bad year for an animal.

Fossils in Old Crow have suggested that mammoths nurse for longer than modern elephants. While Asian elephants typically stay with their mothers for up to three years, it’s possible that mammoths stayed with their mothers for longer.

A detail of the enamel on a mammoth molar discovered at the Little Flake Mine outside Dawson City. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Zazula speculates that might be because of the mega predators of Beringia – including giant short-faced bears, lions and scimitar cats. A baby mammoth wouldn’t last long in the darkness of an arctic night without a defensive adult.

“So this is just a start, hopefully, we’re going to be learning a lot,” Zazula said.

The fossils are also exciting to the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation, whose citizens are also excited to learn more about the ancient past of their traditional territory.

“There’s a lot of different reasons why these things are important. Even though they’re 30,000 or 15,000 years old, there’s people who feel a connection to these things because they’re part of the landscape, which is the traditional territory,” said heritage officer Lee Whalen. “It’s really adding a piece of knowledge to what we know about the past landscape.”

Miners have been digging up evidence of ancient history in the area for over a century, said Zazula. Fossils found in the Yukon by miners or other people are required to be reported to the paleontology program and are held in public trust.

Zazula notes that there was no slowdown at the Little Flake Mine despite the discovery.

After contacting Zazula, the government then gets in touch with the local First Nation. After the mammoth discovery at Little Flake, Whalen accompanied the field team in looking at the find.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Whalen. “You think a moose is big, and then you stand to one of these bones and it’s up to my shoulders. These are huge six-ton animals that were roaming the landscape and it just kind of changes your perspective on the place you live.”

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

history

Previous story
Double portrait show at the Yukon Arts Centre features art that looks back

Just Posted

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker plead guilty to offences under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Couple who broke isolation rules to get vaccines in Beaver Creek fined $2,300

Crown and defence agreed on no jail time for Rod and Ekaterina Baker

Yukon paleontologists Grant Zazula (left) and Elizabeth Hall (right) examine mammoth fossils in Whitehorse on June 10. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Mammoth bones discovered at Dawson mine site

“So this is just a start, hopefully, we’re going to be learning a lot.”

X
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for June 16, 2021.… Continue reading

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)
COVID-19 outbreak surges to 50 active cases in the Yukon

Officials urge Yukoners to continue following guidelines, get vaccinated

Team Yukon during the 2007 Canada Winter Games in Whitehorse. (Submitted/Sport Yukon)
Whitehorse will bid for 2027 Canada Winter Games

Bid would be submitted in July 2022

Two participants cross the finish line at the City of Whitehorse Kids Triathlon on June 12 with Mayor Dan Curtis on hand to present medals. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
2021 Kids’ Triathlon draws 76 young athletes

Youth ages five to 14 swim, run and bike their way to finish line

Lily Witten performs her Canadian Nationals beam routine on June 14. John Tonin/Yukon News
Three Yukon gymnasts break 20-year Nationals absence

Bianca Berko-Malvasio, Maude Molgat and Lily Witten competed at the Canadian Nationals – the first time in 20 years the Yukon’s been represented at the meet

For the second year running, the Yukon Quest will not have 1,000 mile race. Crystal Schick/Yukon News
The Yukon Quest will be two shorter distance events instead of a 1,000 mile race

After receiving musher feeback, the Yukon Quest Joint Board of Directors to hold two shorter distances races instead of going forward with the 1,000 mile distance

It’s been a long time since most Yukoners have seen downtown Skagway. (Andrew Seal/Yukon News file)
What Canada-U.S. border changes could mean for Alaska travel

The federal government is expected to make an announcement on Monday

A rendering of the proposed new city hall/services building and transit hub. (City of Whitehorse/submitted)
City building plans move forward

Council approves procurement going ahead

Western and Northern premiers met this week to discuss joint issues. (Joe Savikataaq/Twitter)
Premiers meet at Northern Premiers’ Forum and Western Premiers’ Conference

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq virtually hosted both meetings this year

The sun sets over Iqaluit on Oct. 26, 2020. Nunavut’s chief public health officer says two COVID-19 cases at Iqaluit’s middle school came from household transmission and the risk to other students is low. (Emma Tranter/Canadian Press)
Iqaluit school’s contacts and classmates cleared after two COVID-19 cases

With an outbreak ongoing in Iqaluit, the Aqsarniit middle school has split students into two groups

An extended range impact weapon is a “less lethal” option that fires sponge or silicon-tipped rounds, according to RCMP. (File photo)
Whitehorse RCMP under investigation for use of “less lethal” projectile weapon during arrest

Police used the weapon to subdue a hatchet-wielding woman on June 4

Most Read