Lorraine Netro (centre) is seen with Sophia Linklater Flather and Dana Tizya-Tramm (now chief of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation) in 2017 when they travelled from Old Crow to Washington, D.C. to speak out about the potential drilling in the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). Netro has been recognized for her years of work to protect ANWR, being awarded the Glen Davis Conservation Prize. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Lorraine Netro (centre) is seen with Sophia Linklater Flather and Dana Tizya-Tramm (now chief of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation) in 2017 when they travelled from Old Crow to Washington, D.C. to speak out about the potential drilling in the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). Netro has been recognized for her years of work to protect ANWR, being awarded the Glen Davis Conservation Prize. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Lorraine Netro awarded the Glen Davis Conservation Prize

The prize has been a five-year joint project between CPAWS and WWF-Canada

Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation elder Lorraine Netro has been awarded the 2021 Glen Davis Conservation Leadership Prize.

The prize — awarded by WWF-Canada and the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) — was awarded to Netro for her more than two decades of work advocating for the protection of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is the calving grounds of the Porcupine caribou herd, which migrate between Alaska and the Yukon, and holds cultural significance for the First Nation.

The prize has been a five-year joint project between CPAWS and WWF-Canada, awarded each year since 2017 in honour of Davis’ contributions to conservation.

“Lorraine is a respected Vuntut Gwitchin elder who has been working tirelessly for more than 20 years to protect the Arctic Refuge and the Porcupine caribou herd,” said Sandra Schwartz, CPAWS national executive director, in a statement.

“In that time, she has travelled across North America and visited Washington D.C. dozens of times to speak about the importance of the Porcupine caribou herd for the lives of Gwich’in people.

“Her first speaking tour in the U.S. was part of the Caribou Commons campaign, which Glen Davis helped fund, so it is a fitting tribute to his legacy that Lorraine is this year’s award recipient. She has never been paid for her conservation work, but has done it for the good of her community.”

Davis was a philanthropist who contributed significantly to conservation efforts. The award was established in honour of his contributions with 2021 marking the final year of the five-year prize program.

“I am truly humbled and honored by this special recognition to receive the Glen Davis award,” Netro said. “Glen Davis’ honorable conservation legacy in Canada and beyond is truly memorable and significant. Mahsi cho to all who made this happen.”

‘Our responsibility’

In a May 15 interview, Netro stressed that the award was not about her as an individual, but rather all of those who have been involved in advocating for the protection of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, whether that was being on the front lines of demonstrations calling for protection or sending thoughts and prayers.

As she stated: “As a Gwitchin, it is our belief that we do not accept honorable recognition for ourselves. I will accept this award on behalf of my family, community, our nation, for all those who came before me and those who will come after me, and those who walk with us to protect our Sacred Lands, the animals and waters.

“Being stewards of our lands has been taught to us from generation to generation, it is our responsibility to our children, grandchildren and all future generations. More so today with threats to our sacred places and traditional way of life, the challenges of climate change and living in pandemic. Our voice, our work is not done until we have permanent protection for our sacred places.”

Netro said it was in 1999, after returning to the Yukon following years of working Outside, that she became involved in the efforts to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, though it was something she had been thinking about for years.

“I always was interested in the advocacy work for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge,” she said, noting it was at that point she was able to devote time to the work.

Netro’s work

Her efforts currently see her on the boards of both the Gwich’in Steering Committee and Alaska Wilderness League as well serving as a member of the Assembly of First Nations’ advisory committee on climate action and the environment.

“It’s my responsibility as a grandmother to do whatever I can and whatever it takes to effect change,” she said.

She noted there’s been many challenges over the years to protect the refuge from oil and gas drilling as the issue has continued to come up through various government administrations.

She said many were pleased in February to see the statement released by current U.S. president Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognizing the importance of the refuge and agreeing to “work together to help safeguard the Porcupine caribou herd calving grounds that are invaluable to the Gwich’in and Inuvialuit peoples’ culture and subsistence.”

The statement has given the Gwitchin community a renewed hope for the protection of the refuge.

“We always have hope, but now we’re more hopeful,” she said.

Netro has also served her community in political roles in the past, including as deputy chief for her First Nation and two terms as an NDP MLA for the Vuntut Gwitchin riding.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Yukon First Nations

Just Posted

A dense fog did not slow down these U Kon Echelon cyclists during the Tour de Skagway, a set of races over the May long weekend. (Courtesy/William LeBarge)
U Kon Echelon cyclists race over two days in Tour de Skagway

U Kon Echelon had another busy weekend of competition during its annual Tour de Skagway

Rang Pillai, Minister of Tourism and Culture, speaks at the Great Yukon Summer campaign press conference on May 27. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
The Great Yukon Summer campaign announced during Tourism Week

Starting June 4, Yukoners can receive a 25 per cent rebate on tourism packages valued at $250

Whitehorse city councillor Laura Cabott has announced she will run for mayor in the Oct. 21 municipal election. (Submitted)
Whitehorse city councillor Laura Cabott seeks mayoralty

First term councillor wants to tackle housing, economy, tourism, among other issues

Ranj Pillai, minister of economic development, during a press conference about COVID-19 in Whitehorse on April 1, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
New subsidized affordable housing projects announced across the territory

The government says the new projects will create 102 new units

Yukon Gardens owner Lorne Metropolit seen on May 27. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
How to achieve gardening success in the Yukon

The more you put in the more you will get when it comes to your garden

Restaurants were able to open to full capacity as of May 25. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Restaurant owners, personnel react to new capacity guidelines

The easing of capacity rules for restaurants on May 25 was welcomed but has caused some confusion to industry professionals

Ian Spencer/Yukon News file Athletics Yukon will be holding a new half marathon race near the Solstice. The Mayo Midnight Marathon, seen here in 2012 used to have the Solstice date.
Southern Lakes Half Marathon will run near Solstice

Athletics Yukon is holding a new half marathon on June 19

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council at its May 25 meeting and what’s happening around town.

The All-City Jazz Band plays at a previous Arts in the Park season in downtown Whitehorse. The summer concert and arts series begins May 31 with performances at MacBride Museum and on air at CJUC with visual artists showing off their work at Yukon Artists @ Work. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Arts In The Park kicks off May 31

The sounds of summer will return next week at MacBride Museum

Letters to the editor.
This week’s mailbox: the Brewery Creek lawsuit, rent caps and litter fairies

Brewery Creek lawsuit raises questions Mining regulations and financial security are meant… Continue reading

Yukon’s senator Pat Duncan has provided an update on her pandemic year in the senate office to Yukoners. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
COMMENTARY: An update from Yukon’s Senator Pat Duncan

Pat Duncan Special to the News Spring in the Yukon! With more… Continue reading

Jim Elliot/Yukon News Malcolm Ellis, left, and Charles Snider, two of the Whitehorse students selected for the Canadian Space Agency’s Junior Astronaut camp this summer, pose for a photo in front of Vanier Catholic Secondary on May 27.
Seven Whitehorse students invited to junior astronaut camp

The students will get to meet astronauts and learn what it takes to get people into space.

Selena Savage plays trombone the All City Band’s Sounds of Spring concert at Shipyards Park on May 25. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Whitehorse trombonist accepted into University of Toronto jazz program

Selena Savage will start in Toronto in September.

Most Read