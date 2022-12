One of the first trucks in the Whitehorse Winterval Santa Clause Parade of Lights makes its way down Main Street during the Dec. 3 parade. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

A group of canines and their human friends get in the festive spirit, taking part in the annual Whitehorse Winterval Santa Claus Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. This year marked a return to a larger parade gathering Main Street route after a two-year stint that saw a parade of festive trucks make their way through Whitehorse neighbourhoods when COVID-19 restrictions were in place. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

A large crowd takes in a candy-themed float as it makes its way down Main Street during the Whitehorse Winterval Santa Claus Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Festively-decorated trucks light up Main Street during the Whitehorse Winterval Santa Claus Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

The Keystone Kops wave at crowds during the annual Whitehorse Winterval Santa Claus Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

The Grinch makes an appearance for excited crowds gathered on Main Street for the annual Whitehorse Winterval Santa Claus Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

The guest of honour, Santa Claus, is joined by a few friends in his sleigh during the annual Whitehorse Winterval Parade of Lights down Main Street on Dec. 3. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)