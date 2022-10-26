It’s Alive! Young Frankenstein shows at the Guild

  • Oct. 26, 2022 1:00 p.m.
  • Life
Calvin Laveck, centre, who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, during a dress rehearsal of The Mel Brooks Musical, Young Frankenstein at The Guild Hall theatre in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)Calvin Laveck, centre, who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, during a dress rehearsal of The Mel Brooks Musical, Young Frankenstein at The Guild Hall theatre in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Crystal Schick/Yukon News Calvin Laveck, who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, attempts to bring his first monster to life, during a dress rehearsal of Young Frankenstein at The Guild Theatre in Whitehorse on Oct. 23, 2022.
Odile Nelson, who plays Frau Blucher, and Calvin Laveck, who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, during a dress rehearsal of Young Frankenstein. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)Odile Nelson, who plays Frau Blucher, and Calvin Laveck, who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, during a dress rehearsal of Young Frankenstein. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Andy Slade, piano player and Erica Ward, page turner, during a dress rehearsal of Young Frankenstein. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)Andy Slade, piano player and Erica Ward, page turner, during a dress rehearsal of Young Frankenstein. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Odile Nelson, who plays Frau Blucher, and Brett Chandler, who plays The Monster, get ready backstage. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)Odile Nelson, who plays Frau Blucher, and Brett Chandler, who plays The Monster, get ready backstage. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Calvin Laveck and Miranda Angel, who play Dr. Frederick Frankenstein and Inga, along with Sophia Marnik, who plays Igor. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)Calvin Laveck and Miranda Angel, who play Dr. Frederick Frankenstein and Inga, along with Sophia Marnik, who plays Igor. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Crystal Schick/Yukon News Calvin Laveck, who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, during a dress rehearsal of The Mel Brooks Musical, Young Frankenstein at The Guild Theatre in Whitehorse on Oct. 23, 2022.
Crystal Schick/Yukon News Calvin Laveck, who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, and Krisandra Reid, who plays Elizabeth Benning, during a dress rehearsal of The Mel Brooks Musical, Young Frankenstein at The Guild Theatre in Whitehorse on Oct. 23, 2022.
Crystal Schick/Yukon News Calvin Laveck, who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, and Sophia Marnik, who plays Igor, during a dress rehearsal of The Mel Brooks Musical, Young Frankenstein at The Guild Theatre in Whitehorse on Oct. 23, 2022.
Crystal Schick/Yukon News Audience members and actors on stage during a dress rehearsal of Young Frankenstein at The Guild Theatre in Whitehorse on Oct. 23, 2022. in Whitehorse on Oct. 23, 2022.
Lighting designer Patrick Matheson, and stage manager Sara German during a dress rehearsal of Young Frankenstein at The Guild Theatre in Whitehorse on Oct. 23, 2022. in Whitehorse on Oct. 23. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)Lighting designer Patrick Matheson, and stage manager Sara German during a dress rehearsal of Young Frankenstein at The Guild Theatre in Whitehorse on Oct. 23, 2022. in Whitehorse on Oct. 23. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Crystal Schick/Yukon News Characters listen intently as Calvin Laveck, who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, learns the secrets of bringing a monster to life, during a dress rehearsal of Young Frankenstein at The Guild Theatre in Whitehorse on Oct. 23, 2022.

The Guild’s first show of its 2022-23 season opens tonight. The Mel Brooks Musical, Young Frankenstein runs Oct. 26 to Nov. 12. The now sold out show is directed by Brian Fidler, with musical direction by Scott Maynard and choreography by Allyn Walton. Get a sneak peak of their weekend dress rehearsal here.

Crystal Schick, Special to the News

Live theatre

Previous story
Yukoners ‘drop, cover and hold on’ during global earthquake drill day

Just Posted

Calvin Laveck, centre, who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, during a dress rehearsal of The Mel Brooks Musical, Young Frankenstein at The Guild Hall theatre in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
It’s Alive! Young Frankenstein shows at the Guild

oct 26 2022
WYATT’S WORLD

Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee, seen providing a COVID-19 update on Sept. 15, 2022, said the vacancy rate for community nurses across the territory is more than 40 per cent. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
UPDATE: Yukon sails to over 40% vacancy rate for community nurses

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: Making globalization work for you