It’s Alive! Young Frankenstein shows at the Guild

Calvin Laveck, centre, who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, during a dress rehearsal of The Mel Brooks Musical, Young Frankenstein at The Guild Hall theatre in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Odile Nelson, who plays Frau Blucher, and Calvin Laveck, who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, during a dress rehearsal of Young Frankenstein. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Andy Slade, piano player and Erica Ward, page turner, during a dress rehearsal of Young Frankenstein. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Odile Nelson, who plays Frau Blucher, and Brett Chandler, who plays The Monster, get ready backstage. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Calvin Laveck and Miranda Angel, who play Dr. Frederick Frankenstein and Inga, along with Sophia Marnik, who plays Igor. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Lighting designer Patrick Matheson, and stage manager Sara German during a dress rehearsal of Young Frankenstein at The Guild Theatre in Whitehorse on Oct. 23, 2022. in Whitehorse on Oct. 23. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Guild’s first show of its 2022-23 season opens tonight. The Mel Brooks Musical, Young Frankenstein runs Oct. 26 to Nov. 12. The now sold out show is directed by Brian Fidler, with musical direction by Scott Maynard and choreography by Allyn Walton. Get a sneak peak of their weekend dress rehearsal here.

— Crystal Schick, Special to the News

Live theatre