Gyuu Dazhoo Njik – The Snake River

Canoeists’ Kennedy Cairns-Locke and Emily Crist paddling the rapids of the upper Snake River, while the photographer’s dog, Luke Skywalker, keeps an eye on the next set of rapids. (Peter Mather/Yukon News) Canoeists paddling on the Snake River at the confluence of Milk Creek. (Peter Mather/Yukon News) A handful of moose nuggets feed the land, allowing small plants to sprout in a dry canyon bed. (Peter Mather/Yukon News) A glacier creek flows out of the Mount MacDonald massive along the Snake River. (Peter Mather/Yukon News) Terri Cairns crossing Milk Creek during an eight-day hike around Mount MacDonald. (Peter Mather/Yukon News) The Snake is a protected area following 15 years of land use planning and court challenges. (Peter Mather/Yukon News) One of a dozen of canyons formed in the porous rock of Mount MacDonald. (Peter Mather/Yukon News) The boys resting after an hour of hiking on the front side of Mount MacDonald. (Peter Mather/Yukon News) Hikers go in search of lost caves in the Mount MacDonald massive. (Peter Mather/Yukon News) A long exposure of the Class III canyon on the Snake River. Tens of thousands of years of erosion have created circular pockets throughout the canyon. (Peter Mather/Yukon News)

Peter Mather

Special to the News

The rivers of the Peel watershed are some of the most beautiful places on our planet.

We are so lucky that they are in our backyard. This summer, my family and friends, did a 21 day canoe of the Snake River, which included a nine-day hike to attempt to circumnavigate the Mount MacDonald massive.

Mount MacDonald is a mountain every bit as beautiful and striking as the Tombstones, only less accessible.

I spent much of my professional life as a photographer exploring the watershed and using my photography to help protect the land.

In 2019, after 15 years of land use planning, consultations and court room battles a large swath of the Peel, including Gyuu Dazoo Njik, was protected. There were thousands of northerners who spent countless years on the fight to have the watershed protected, and in the end it was the First Nations whose efforts led the way, including the Na-cho Nyäk Dun, Tetlit Gwich’in, Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in, and the Vuntut Gwitchin whose ancestral lands encompass the Peel Watershed.

Today, it is sanctuary for future generations.

If you get a chance, it is definitely worth visiting once in your lifetime. Like the hiking the Chilkoot Trail, swimming in Dawson City, or visiting Old Crow …. paddling one the tributaries, the Wind, Bonnet Plume, Hart or Snake Rivers is an iconic and defining Yukon adventure.