Distance, barriers reign under COVID-19

José Lohnes, customer service clerk at the Superstore in Whitehorse, is seen through the debit machine hole in a new plastic barrier as she helps Andrea Trinidad on March 30. Trinidad said she started wearing the mask around the time that the first COVID-19 cases were announced in the territory. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Cyrine Candido, cashier, right, wipes down the new plexi-glass dividers at Superstore as shoppers with face masks bag their groceries in Whitehorse on March 30. The grocer installed the glass on March 28, adding to the many COVID-19 precaution measures it had already taken. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A woman wearing a face mask and latex gloves walks down Main Street in Whitehorse on March 26. As the COVID-19 cases in the territory add up, more and more people appear to be wearing face masks while carrying out their daily routines. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Whitehorse city council was closed to the public on March 23 due to gathering restrictions introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Councillors, with the exception of Dan Boyd acting as deputy mayor, and the mayor participated in the meeting by phone. Chairs were separated and tables were added to make sure those at the meeting were an acceptable distance apart. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Emily Vullings, Best Western Gold Rush Inn front desk ambassador, shows a man in Whitehorse on business his check-in information through the new plastic barrier set up to deter the spread of COVID-19 on March 25. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Signs on the front doors of a Whitehorse city buse tell commuters to enter through the rear doors on March 26. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Angelica Fairclough washes her hands at a hand-washing station after using the self-checkouts at Superstore in Whitehorse on March 30. The hand-washing station is one of the measures the company is taking as a precaution to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Cam Heke, senior communications advisor with Yukon government, sprays down a microphone between questions at a press conference about COVID-19 in the territory in Whitehorse on March 26. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A woman leaves the Whitehorse liquor store and another person is allowed in as folks line up outside the building on Second Avenue on March 27. The store was limiting their capacity to 10 people in the building at once. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Near empty pews fill Sacred Heart Cathedral in Whitehorse on March 28 as Father Slawomir Szwagrzyk delivers a reading to live-stream viewers and the two in-person volunteers that helped put on the mass. The church, along with many others, recently started live streaming their services in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the territory. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A man follows the arrows indicating the direction of travel in aisles at Wykes’ Your Independent Grocer in Whitehorse on March 30. The grocer has installed lines, arrows and stickers on the floor as a way to help shoppers stay separated. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Fletcher Potvin, Hougen’s Sports Lodge sales associate, hands Kodi Rousseau his pick-up order at the store’s front entrance on Main Street in Whitehorse on March 30. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)