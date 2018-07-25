Rod Van Every throws a tow line out to a tractor after getting stuck in the mud bogs in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Dirty fun at Whitehorse’s annual mud bog races

Photography by Crystal Schick

 

A truck sponsored by Whiskey Jack’s was a show favourite, driving through the mud bogs both forward and backward without ever getting stuck. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A muddy driver and passenger at the Whitehorse mud bog races. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A truck splashes as it hits the mud bogs. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Two trucks race through the mud. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Previous story
Kwanlin Dün community safety officers aim to build trust

Just Posted

Environment Yukon to do third-party review of hunting lottery after second error discovered

‘I would hope we get to the bottom of this and come up with a system that all hunters can fully support’

Yukon government reaches settlement on WCC human rights complaints

Agreement includes terms on mental health, Indigenous inmates and the use of segregation

Yukon Chamber of Mines digs for more information on proposed staking changes

YG says new rules would only apply to areas already off-limits to staking

WYATT’S WORLD

WYATT’S WORLD… Continue reading

Dirty fun at Whitehorse’s annual mud bog races

Photography by Crystal Schick… Continue reading

Yukon’s housing-first project set to go over its original budget estimate

The lowest bid came in at $3.9 million. The government originally estimated $2.7 million

Former Whitehorse sushi restaurant shareholder to pursue suit against company director

A Yukon Supreme Court judge has given a former shareholder of the… Continue reading

Dustball Invitational Slo-Pitch Tournament takes over Whitehorse diamonds and dugouts

‘Years ago it started to become the ball tournament of the summer’

Parks and recreation good, Whitehorse residents say

Survey results find people want more trails, sports and arts facilities

New logo unveiled for 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

‘I think bringing this tournament to Whitehorse will show some of these kids what is possible’

Yukon man found guilty of sexually abusing two girls

The man was found guilty of three counts of sexual interference and acquitted on two others

Destruction Bay motel owners appeal human rights pantsing case

Talbot Arm Motel co-owners Suzanne Tremblay and Charles Eikland filed a notice of appeal July 10

Atlin’s music festival breaks the rules, in a good way

With no cell service and the marketing kept to a minimum, this little festival is actually fun

Most Read

  • Dirty fun at Whitehorse’s annual mud bog races

    Photography by Crystal Schick