Dancing northern lights

Summer solstice may just be over a month away, but that’s not stopping the Northern Lights from dancing in Whitehorse.

For the third year running, Northern Lights School of Dance is presenting its contemporary dance showcase called Spanish Rose and Other Short Stories.

The school, which is typically known for its ballet, puts this show on yearly to demonstrate the multi-disciplinary talents of its pupils. The show this year ran at the Yukon Arts Centre on May 11 at 7 p.m. and May 12 at 1 and 7 p.m.

Isla Etches performs in a piece called Witch Hunt during a dance rehersal. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Hailey Fairclough from Northern Lights School of Dance appears to have many arms during a dress rehearsal for Spanish Rose and Other Short Stories at the Yukon Arts Centre in Whitehorse on May 9, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A beginner jazz class preforms during a dress rehearsal for Spanish Rose and Other Short Stories at the Yukon Arts Centre in Whitehorse on May 9, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A tap dancer waits in the wings of the stage for her music cue during a dress rehearsal for Spanish Rose and Other Short Stories at the Yukon Arts Centre in Whitehorse on May. 9. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Leah Davies and Mahek Mallet-Laffra from Northern Lights School of Dance wait in the wings during a dress rehearsal for Spanish Rose and Other Short Stories at the Yukon Arts Centre in Whitehorse on May. 9. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Contemporary Urban dancer Marielle Martin performs during a dress rehearsal for Spanish Rose and Other Short Stories at the Yukon Arts Centre in Whitehorse on May. 9. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)